CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Library will offer curbside pick up of library materials beginning Tuesday, May 5, 2020. This service will be offered at the Main Library in Circleville and the Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library in Ashville.
Library patrons should place materials on hold using the library’s website or by calling the library after May 4. Curbside pick up will be available at both locations from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Main Library will also have pick up hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
At this time, the only items available for pickup are those that are in the building. To search for local items in the online catalog, use the “narrow your search” tools on the right side of the page to choose the location you would prefer to pick up your holds.
When your hold is available, the library will notify you and you can come to the library to pick it up. Please park near the front door of the library and call 740-477-1644 x 224 (Main Library) or 740-983-8856 x 21 (Younkin Branch Library). Identify yourself and your vehicle to the library staff member on the phone. The library staff member will then deliver your checked out items to the trunk or back seat of your vehicle.
Patrons who need help placing holds or who do not have a vehicle can call the library after May 4 for assistance.
“We are working under the guidelines set forth by the governor’s office and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure the safety of our patrons and our staff,” says Library Director David Fausnaugh. The library staff will wear masks and gloves to place library materials in the trunks of cars. All library materials will be quarantined at least three days prior to being made available for checkout.
“Everyone is aware that health and safety procedures are evolving statewide. The services we are able to offer may change depending on staff availability and community needs, but we are looking forward to providing physical materials again in addition to the electronic content that have remained available,” Fausnaugh states. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during these difficult circumstances.”