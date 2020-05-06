CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates on Saturday, May 2 with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.
This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on October 2-3, with full regalia.
Caden Andrick from Lockbourne,Ohio, graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical studies.
Brooke Carothers from Ashville,Ohio, graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Science in allied health.
Hope Hesterman from Canal Winchester,Ohio, graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in broadcasting and digital media.
Kendall Jones from Stoutsville,Ohio, graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
Alana Miller from Canal Winchester,Ohio, graduates from Cedarville University with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry.
