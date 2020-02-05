CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced the recent promotion of Lieutenant Steven K. Herron to Staff Lieutenant. He will be relocated to the Columbus District headquarters.
On Monday, Lt. Herron was promoted to his new rank by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol Superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy located in the City of Columbus. Staff Lieutenant Herron is scheduled to transfer from his current assignment at the Circleville Post, and will now serve as an Assistant District Commander at the Columbus District headquarters.
Staff Lieutenant Herron started his journey at the Ohio State Highway Patrol in April of 1997. At that time, he served as a cadet dispatcher with the assignment to the Circleville Post. He started his training as a member of the 133rd Academy Class in February of 1999.
During his training, Herron earned his commission in July of 1999 and was assigned to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Serving as a trooper, he also was involved with the Circleville Post along with the Officer of Special Operations, Polygraph Unit.
In 2009, Herron was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post of Ohio’s Highway Patrol serving as an assistant post commander. In 2012, he was able to earn the Colonel Thomas W. Rice Leadership Award. As sergeant, he also worked at the Lancaster Post. In 2014, he was promoted again to the rank of Lieutenant and would go on to transfer to the Circleville Post serving as the post’s commander.
It is not yet set in stone who will take the newly promoted Staff Lieutenant’s position at the Circleville Post, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.