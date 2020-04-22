CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Junior Women’s Club met at First Choice Automotive on Route 22 West for a Ladies Car Care Class.
Members were shown the important parts of a car engine and discussed their needs. We discussed the fluids needed and their differences, how to check tire pressure, where to find the correct pounds per tire and the care needed to keep a car running smoothly.
Many questions were asked and the ladies were able to make appointments for their car needs. The manager, Pat McConnell, was very accommodating and was given a gift card for his time.
Lunch was served and treated to homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, fresh fruit, relishes/dip, rolls and brownies.
Certificates of Achievement were presented to members that attended the class.