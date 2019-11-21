DARBYVILLE — The Muhlenberg Township Cemetery will join the nearly 2,000 participating locations across the country to remember, honor and teach on Saturday, Dec. 14 for the National Wreaths Across America Day.
The national nonprofit organization made the announcement on Tuesday that Muhlengerg Township Cemetery in Darbyville has been chosen as an official location for the 2019 event. This is the second year the cemetery will participate in this national event.
Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for Americans to live freely.
This year, there will be nearly 2,000 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 14, with more than two milling volunteers coming together.
The goal is to place a veterans’ wreath on the headstones of all the heroes laid to rest in the Muhlenberg Township Cemetery, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.
Those interested in sponsoring a wreath for Muhlenberg Township Cemetery are invited to visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0172 to lear more.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, community event open to all people.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission — Remember, Honor, Teach — is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.