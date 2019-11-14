CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has approved more than $3.3 million in project funding through the NatureWorks grant program, which will be used to improve outdoor recreational opportunities for Ohioans across the state.
“Through this grant, we are able to partner with communities around the state in creating exceptional opportunities for recreation,” said Governor Mike DeWine.
ODNR approved 85 projects in 66 counties. Projects include new playgrounds, picnic shelters, renovations to existing shelters, trails, restrooms, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, and swimming pools, fishing piers, kayak launches, and more.
“These grants are all about providing a variety of options for everyone to enjoy the great outdoors,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “I encourage Ohioans to discover all the different ways they can get outside and be active while exploring the best our state has to offer.”
NatureWorks grants provide up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance to local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas. Projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue, which was approved by Ohioans in November 1993. Additional legislation authorized the creation of the NatureWorks Grant Program.
Commercial Point in Pickaway County is expected to receive $58,007 for the construction of an asphalt walking path for the walking path connector project.
In Hocking County, the City of Logan will receive $18,072 for the Oldtown Creek aqueduct improvements project in order to make repairs to the aqueduct structure within the public walking/biking path.
The Village of Roseville in Perry County will be the recipient of $19,197 to convert summer restrooms to ADA-accessible, year-round restrooms for the year-round park restrooms project.