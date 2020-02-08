CIRCLLEVILLE — Old Man Winter reared his ugly head as snow hit the valley Thursday night and continued into Friday with more snow continuing through Sunday.
As winter has settled in, local residents can expect adverse weather conditions throughout the valley. When weather conditions warrant, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office will issue one of three snow emergency levels so residents have a better understanding of what’s to be expected.
Level 1 Snow Alert
Roadways are hazardous. Caution should be used when driving.
Level 2 Snow Advisory
Roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roadways are also icy. Only those persons who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Your employer should be contacted to see if you should report to work.
Level 3 Snow Emergency
Pursuant to Attorney General Opinion 86-023 and Attorney General Opinion 97-015, the Sheriff may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close municipal, township, county and state roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.
All roadways are closed to non-emergency traffic. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All persons should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to arrest.