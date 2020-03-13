CHILLICOTHE — Following guidelines of state and local Departments of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all Ohio University Chillicothe sponsored events have been postponed until further notice due to safety precautions for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. New dates will be announced at a later time as the University monitors this quickly evolving situation.
The University will continue to reevaluate guidance about future campus events and will release updates when they become available.
Effective March 10, 2020, Ohio University suspended in-person instruction on all campuses and locations and is moving to a virtual instruction environment through at least Monday, March 30, 2020.
For more information about human coronavirus, prevention, and other health alerts, visit OHIO’s health alerts page.