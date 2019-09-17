CHILLICOTHE — Ohio University Chillicothe plans to host the third annual Health & Safety Fair on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Shoemaker Center. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Approximately 35 local agencies will be participating in the event.
The Health & Safety Fair will provide visitors with information and resources to help them meet their current and future health care needs. This year, there will be a few more activities happening along will the Health & Safety Fair — a Touch a Truck Experience, live on-stage entertainment, and some of Petland’s cutest critters. They will provide a fun learning experience as children and families see and explore the many interesting vehicles.
The event is for everyone in the community and surrounding area. Our goals are to enhance awareness of available health and safety providers, resources, and services and to provide a safe and fun activity for families.
Community members can expect to receive FREE health screenings, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, flu & pneumonia shots (Insurance card required!), simulations, and demonstrations as well as participate in raffles and giveaways.
For questions regarding the event or to register an agency, please contact Beth Tilley, Co-chair of the OHIO Chillicothe Health, Wellness & Safety Committee, at tilley@ohio.edu or call 740-774-7720.