The butterfly garden at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park was planted with nectar plants for butterflies and host plants for their caterpillars in hopes of attracting butterflies to the park. Now, 10 years later, those hopes have been realized and the butterflies have come, but even more rewarding are the number of people who come out to enjoy the beauty of the flowers, the butterflies, the caterpillars and all the other pollinators that are attracted to the garden.
It is awesome to be there and witness the joy in a youngster when she first sees an Eastern Tiger Swallowtail or a Monarch. The garden’s potential to inform and educate is also being realized as instructors use it as a place where children, and adults, can learn the important role insects play in our lives.
Hope sprang eternal when a new wildflower garden was planted at Route 188 and Pontius Road. It thrived in the spring rains but the plants have been hand-watered since the rains stopped and many gallons of water have kept them alive. The bottles sit in the garden and are visible from the road. Master Gardeners returned last week to help remove weeds from the wildflowers and enjoyed honks of appreciation from passing motorists. Wild flowers spend the first year sinking roots deep into the soil and, we hope, will be drought tolerant next summer
Volunteers were rewarded for their work in the new garden when a Common Buckeye Butterfly stopped to rest. This beautiful butterfly migrates north each summer and arrives in the park about the same time football practice begins at Ohio State. The butterfly’s caterpillar can live on a variety of plants and the butterfly will feed from different foods including rotting fruit or dead animals. Look for them in the grass along the trail and, hopefully, in the garden where they’ll find the damp soil attractive.
Remember the Canada Goose family? They reappeared in the park briefly, the gander standing guard while three goslings and the goose grazed in the grass just off the trail. The presence of the gander was threatening and walkers were wise to avoid him. The geese left a few calling cards on the path and then, hopefully, never to return, flew away.
Eight fuzzy Mallard ducklings, swimming in a row between their parents, were seen in the wetlands last week. Also seen were a pair of Wood Ducks and heard, but not seen, were calls of several bullfrogs.
Paul Hang, will be leading a workshop on trees, August 17 at 10 a.m. Mark you calendar now and watch for further information.
Ramona Edman is an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist, Friends of the Circleville Parks board member and a volunteer at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.