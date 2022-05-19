What many toss aside when cleaning an attic or the old homestead, if saved can provide information which is valuable later.
J. F. Bales a local buyer of grain, seeds and wool gave out small pocket ledgers in 1901. Surely, there aren’t many of these left in the world, but if you have one, they have some interesting facts within their pages.
Bales asked if you burned coal. Most people at that time did. He advertised hard and soft coal, the best grades.
The inside cover of the little book is a chart for telling the age of a horse. At 14 days old – 4 nippers, 3 months old – 4 middle, 6 months old – 4 corners, 1 year old – cups leave nippers, 2 years old – cups leave middle, 2-1/2 years old – sheds nippers. This goes on until the horse is 10 years old and has grooves in upper corners, 11 years old – grooves half way in upper corners and at 21 years old – grooves reach the bottom of the upper corners. Who knew?
On the back inside cover is a listing of pounds to a bushel. Did you know there are 60 pounds of wheat to a bushel? Shelled corn has 56 pounds to a bushel and buckwheat only 48 pounds to a bushel. Broom corn seed (once a popular item in Pickaway County) has 46 pounds to a bushel. Clover seed has 60 pounds to a bushel while Timothy has only 45. For you gardeners, peas have 60 pounds to a bushel, dried apples 24 and peanuts 22. Salt has 50 pounds to the bushel, coal 80 pounds and plastering hair 8 pounds. When did you last buy plastering hair?
A handy little calendar for 1901 shows Friday 13th came in September and December that year. April fool’s day was on Monday and Christmas was on Wednesday.
Nippers are teeth by the way!
Darlene Weaver is thedirector of the Pickaway County Historical &Genealogical Library.
