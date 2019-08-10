As a saver of all things paper, it’s easy to see why business cards would be a favorite. There are those of friends, now gone, who gave cards to advertise their businesses.
Kellstadt Boarding Kennels advertised their business had gone to the dogs and offered boarding, clipping and bathing. Hugh Dresbach at North Court Animal Clinic kept our furry buddies healthy so we could return home after a long day to a welcoming wag of the tail.
There are the politicians running for trustee or commissioner such as Clarence M. Maxson and David M. Mosley. Those who served the city such as Rob W. Reeser, Chief Probation Officer; John R. Adkiins, Judge; S. Renee Kennedy, Probation Officer; Carolyn Royster, Clerk of Municipal Court; Mike Hummel, Bailiff; and Connie S. Neal, Assignment Commissioner.
Who can forget those great restaurants we used to have: Tinks where the steak was always great, Pickaway Arms and the Mecca. Doctors who helped us through the migraines and kept our families healthy included Jasper Hedges and his son, Charlie. Nelson Embrey and WNRE kept the music coming through our Dictaphones as we typed away.
Business cards make a great collection and help you remember times past.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.