CIRCLEVILLE — From 1836 until around 1840, Old Lot 3 and 4 which became New Lot 292, was a part of the commons area around the old octagonal courthouse. In 1855, the first building appeared on this lot. It became known as Wittich’s Block and was numbered 107 West Main Street.
G. W. Wittich had an Oyster and Lunch Room there from 1856 until 1866. That year David McHenry moved his jewelry store into the building and occupied it from 1866 until 1869. It then became the storefront of E.B. Clark in 1869. Clark did not last through the year and Joseph Hall opened his hat store there which ran until 1871.
Jacob Darst opened a dry goods store at this location in 1871 and operated until 1876. It then became Henry Herzstam’s clothing store until 1882. The Star Clothing house is also listed at this location in 1877. W. J. Weaver, druggist, was there in 1886, followed by J. G. Wilder, operating as the Pickaway Drug Store. This business was located here until 1915.
In 1921, a new building was erected and the Third National Bank was there until 1965. City Loan & Savings Co. was located in this building from 1965 to 1977. In that year, Equitable Federal Savings and Loan began operations in Circleville. They then relocated to East Main Street once their new bank was completed.
City Loan Financial Services operated there until 2000, followed by Kent Amlin Realty in 2006-2007, Prospect Mortgage Group in 2006, Citi Financial from 2002 until 2006 and in 2013 it is shown as empty.
Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.