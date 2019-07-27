Mike and Frank of the “American Pickers” television show are avid bicycle fans. Circleville had a shop where boys and girls could buy their bicycles or have them repaired. Western Auto Store was located at 124 W. Main St. and was opened in 1936 by John Magill.
Magill said he had three bicycles on display when he opened his doors. There were two models, each selling for $19.95. Early sales in the store were from tires and batteries. A catalog from the 1940s shows two pages of bicycles. The Western Flyer models sold from $27 to $38. Accessories such as mirrors, chain guards, head lamps and, of course, tires were also for sale there. The catalog encouraged making a really BIG Christmas by giving a Western Flyer. By 1986, the store had about 125 bicycles on display of every size, model and color.
Magill estimated he had sold nearly 10,000 bicycles over the years. Most bikes in town were either purchased from Magill, repaired by his long-time employee, Charles Hall, or had replacement parts that were purchased there.
The store had morphed into Magill’s Cycle Supply along the way. It closed its operation after 1994, leaving bicycle sales to sport shops and large stores. The pickers surely will continue looking for bicycles, and they may come across a Magill cycle in their future.