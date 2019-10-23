CIRCLEVILLE— The 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show float winners have been announced by the committee.
Health Care Logistics won Best of Show with an underwater themed “Pumpkins Under the Sea” float.
In Class I: Scouts, School, Youth, Church; Boy Scout Troop 170 was the first place winner, New Life Church was second place winner and Pee Wee Football was third place winner.
In Class II: Commercial and Industrial, Mikes Landscaping was first place winner, Kingston National Bank was the second place winner and Adena Medical Center was the third place winer.
In Class III: Fraternal, Civic and Festival, The Fraternal Order of Eagles #685 was the first place winner, Pickaway County Ag Society was the second place winner and the Ashville 4th of July Celebration was the third place winner.
In Class IV: Small Business Special, Morton Pumpkin Patch Farm Market was first, Freedom Isn’t Free was second and Logan Elm Health Care Center was third.
Judging took place during the Wednesday night parade on Oct. 16 and winners were announced on Saturday following the parade. The Best of Show winner took home $500, followed by first place winners receiving $400, second place winners receiving $300 and third place winners receiving $200. All other participants received $100.