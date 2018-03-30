Rock talks about hippotherapy

The American Association of University Women met March 20 at the Pickaway County District Public Library. Dinner was catered by PB&J. President Alice Harker welcomed members and guest, May Ann Weibel.
Nel La Rock talked about the development of hippotherapy (equine assisted learning) for children. It is a summer program of experiences with horses for children with speech, learning and behavior problems. It is held on the Charles and Daisy Black Farm donated to Ohio University near Chillicothe. Through the program the children learn how to solve problems and develop empathy for others. Rock has a MA in speech therapy from Ohio University. She worked for the Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 30 years and taught at the Ohio University Branch in Chillicothe.
President Alice Harker conducted the business meeting. Kendra Strawser gave the treasurer’s report. She reported that the Reading Is Fundamental program had completed its second book presentations. Paula Thomerson reported that the nominating committee had secured the agreement that present officers will serve for another term. They will be re-elected in April and installed in May. Diane Berger reported that the Book Club will read Damaged by Lisa Scottoline for their April 10 meeting.
Be Wise campers have been selected for the June event on the campus of Denison University. Campers are Camille Hoop and Morgan Kiser, seventh grade students at Circleville Middle School. The purpose of the camp is to interest girls in math and science so they will continue to study these subjects through high school and college.
The AAUW/Ohio Convention will be held March 23-24 at the Christopher Convention Center in Chillicothe. The theme is Learn. Share. Do. Delegates from the Circleville branch are Sarah Baehr, Carol Ann Bowling and Kathy McGuire.
The next meeting of AAUW will be 5:45 p.m. on April 24 at Ohio Christian University. It will be dinner and a tour of the new Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center and the Performing Arts Center. Members should meet at the cafeteria.