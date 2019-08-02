Ryan Leaf spent most of his time in prison alone and angry until a military veteran persuaded the former No. 2 overall NFL draft pick to stop self-loathing long enough to help fellow inmates learn to read.
Now the once-star quarterback who is widely considered the biggest bust in league history is helping former players adapt to retirement and trying to make sure they cope far better than he did.
His dramatic turnaround began with a challenge from his prison cellmate who had served in Afghanistan and Iraq.
"He got on me one day about how I didn't understand the value that I had, not only to the men in there but for when I got out and he confronted me on it," Leaf told The Associated Press. "He suggested we go down to the prison library and help prisoners who didn't know how to read. Many times somebody tried to help me be constructive and I just pushed them away. I don't know why in this moment I chose to go."
But Leaf, wearing his red prison jumpsuit, went anyway. He had no idea helping other men would benefit him more.
"Watching men in a place where you're not supposed to show vulnerability be vulnerable and ask for help because they couldn't read, I was blown away by it and it affected me," he said.
So when league executive Tracy Perlman reached out to Leaf this spring with an offer to become an NFL Legends Community coordinator, his career came full circle.
"The NFL Legends Community is the epitome of service," Leaf said. "This isn't about promoting you anymore. It's about promoting something bigger than you. And that's exactly what that young veteran and prison afforded me when I needed it most."
Leaf's first exposure to the Legends came during the week leading up to Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco. Each year at the Super Bowl, the group hosts several events and welcomes all former players to take part and learn about the programs they have available to them.
"I didn't consider myself a legend. I felt like a failure," Leaf said. "So I was a little hesitant but I went and I walked into the lounge with my wife and immediately I saw three of my former teammates. I saw Donnie Edwards and Chad Pennington, who were both Legends coordinators, and they came right up to me and put their arms around me and made it very clear that I was part of that group."
Leaf was later invited to speak to quarterbacks at the 2017 NFL combine. His group included Patrick Maholmes, Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky, Nathan Peterman and Davis Webb.
"When I left, I thought: 'Wow, this is really great. I hope I get more of an opportunity to work with the Legends,'" he said. "Sure enough, this spring I got an email from Tracy (about) a coordinator position. What an honor, what a grateful blessing that turned out to be because now essentially what I was doing in the recovery world, helping others, I now get to do it at the level that I played. The NFL is really trying to step up by putting this program in place and I'm really happy to be a part of it."