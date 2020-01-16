Lobster bisque is one of my all-time favorite soups to eat in the wintertime, and Chef Moe, of Chef Moe on the Go food truck, knows exactly how much I love her seafood bisque and was generous enough to give me her special recipe to share.
Although, I have tried to recreate the soup in my own kitchen, it has never turned out as good as hers. Of course, it comes to a close second to hers.
Fortunately for me, Moe will be in Logan on Saturday for the Frozen Festival. And yes, she will have her famous lobster bisque and yes, she will definitely have extra for me so I can eat this delicious creamy bisque for the next few days following the festival.
Moe doesn’t serve up your normal food truck food, though — she’s going all out and will be offering such items as lobster bisque, homemade chili bowl, chicken bacon ranch wrap, the ultimate grilled cheese, volcano cake and so much more during the festival.
Moe’s style of cooking has brought her much fame. She has appeared on local television shows and has many who follow her, no matter where she may go, just so they can continue to support her in her endeavors and eat her lip-smacking food.
Like Moe’s famous quote is, “If there’s not a party going on in your mouth, then it’s not good food!” However, when Moe is around and cooking, there’s always a party going on.
Here’s Moe’s famous seafood bisque recipe. This is an easy recipe that anyone can follow.
Chef Moe’s Seafood Bisque
Ingredients
1/2 pound butter
1/2 cup flour
1 quart water — Cold
4 Tbsp. Lobster Base (or make your own stock = 4 cups)
1 (14 ounce) can baby clams, with juice
1/2 pound uncooked shrimp, cleaned, shelled, deveined
1/3 pound cod, boneless, leave in one piece
2/3 pound cooked crabmeat, chopped (or imitation Crab or Imitation Lobster)
2 cups heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a pot, bring butter to a simmer and add the flour. Stir with whisk for 5 minutes on medium heat. Add cold water and lobster base. Whisk well and turn heat to medium low.
Add the clams, crab (and/or lobster), shrimp and cod. Bring to a simmer and allow it to simmer for five minutes or until the broth starts to thicken. Add the heavy cream and continue to simmer on low heat and cook until finished thickening, about five minutes.
Taste before adding salt and pepper — then adjust as needed.
Enjoy!!
Moe also shared a dessert recipe that her grandmother made every holiday. Now, to carry on the tradition, one of the 11 siblings in the family makes this scrumptious dessert.
Double Chocolate Rebels
Ingredients
1 cup sifted flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
6 Tbsp. cocoa
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/4 cups butter
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 egg well beaten
1/4 cup water
3 cups uncooked oatmeal
6 ounces semi-sweet chocolate morsels
Directions
Sift dry ingredients together and set aside. Cream butter, add sugar and mix thoroughly. Add vanilla and add eggs in 3 parts. Alternate dry ingredients with water and mix thoroughly.
Gradually add oatmeal, mixing well; add chocolate pieces and drop onto greased cookie sheets – about two inches apart.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
This should make 15 dozen 2-inch cookies.
Do you have a recipe you would like to share? Forward it to me at dtobin@logandaily.com
Until next time Happy Cooking!!!