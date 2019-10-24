CIRCLEVILLE — On Oct. 25th, several churches will serve soup, sandwiches and cookies to the community to benefit Hope House of Pickaway County.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Campbell Hall of Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available and a free will offering will be accepted.
In January of 2018 ten churches from across the county came together with the goal of opening a shelter for single men and also men with a family. Those churches were Ashville CCCU, Circle of Light, Circleville Presbyterian, Clearcreek Community, Community UMC, Emmanuel UMC, Hedges Chapel CCCU, Outreach Ministries, St Joseph Catholic and Trinity Lutheran. Village Chapel UMC is a new partner.
With the guidance of PICCA, Hope House opened the doors at 2146 N. Court on Nov. 4, 2018 and has provided shelter from the frigid winter temperatures, the downpours of last spring and the blazing heat of this summer. Over 200 different men, women and children have had a bed, a place to shower and wash their clothes.
Some have stayed for many nights as they transition to independence for an overall count of almost 2,000 overnight stays. Guests are referred to PICCA and Jobs and Family Services for help in finding a job and affordable housing. Anyone wanting more information may email the shelter director at hopehousepickawaycounty@gmail.com.
Hope House is a 501 © (3) non-profit. The Board and the guests of Hope House are grateful for the support of many individuals, businesses, churches and organizations this past year. We ask for your continued support by coming for a bowl of soup and a sandwich on Oct. 25th.
Submitted by Clare Hall