CIRCLEVILLE — The Ted Lewis Museum announces that it has received a grant from the Miriam Ruggles Adkins Foundation as a supporting sponsor of our 2020 concert, Sentimental JourneyThrough the 1940s.
The concert will feature favorite hits from the 1940s performed in the arrangements of famed Portsmouth, Ohio, native big bandleader and trumpet player Clyde McCoy.
The concert will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Ohio Christian University Ministry and Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at the Pickaway County Welcome Center or on our website www.tedlewismuseum.org.
The Miriam Ruggles Adkins Foundation was created in honor of Miriam, who was born in Circleville, on Dec. 1, 1901 and lived her entire life in the community. Her home located at 610 South Court Street is known to locals as the “Castle.”
In 1933 she married local attorney Paul E. Adkins and they became owners and breeders of thoroughbred and saddle horses. For many years Miriam participated in various community activities. She was especially involved with the Pickaway County Humane Society, the Pickaway County YMCA and the Scioto Society, which produces the outdoor drama, Tecumseh.
At her bequest the Miriam Ruggles Adkins Foundation was established after her death in 1984 through the Columbus Foundation, Inc. to benefit the residents of Pickaway County through support of civic, charitable, cultural and education programs.
The Ted Lewis Museum is dedicated to celebrating the life and preserving the legacy of Circleville’s own Ted Lewis by making everybody happy through education and entertainment.
Founded in 1977 by Lewis’ widow, Adah Becker Lewis, the museum pays tribute to one of Ohio’s greatest citizens and one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Admission to the newly renovated museum is free and it is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March-December.
For more information visit www.tedlewismuseum.org.