TIFFIN — Tiffin University presents the Class of 2020 list of graduates according to Dr. Peter Holbrook, Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

The Class of 2020 included 810 graduates, with 380 earning a master’s degree, 429 earning a bachelor’s degree and one earning an associate degree.

Some locals graduates include:

• Danica Hall, Master of Educations, Canal Winchester

• Bane Adkins, Bachelor of Arts, Circleville

• Matthew Mullins, Master of Business Administration, Circleville

• Shaun Watson, Master of Science, Commercial Point

• Amanda Curry, Bachelor of Business Administration, Orient

• Kia Grace, Master of Business Administration, Grove City

• Ashley Miller, Master of Business Administration, Grove City

• Saroya Mulligan, Master of Science, Grove City

• Ambria Carpenter, Master of Science, Groveport

• Nikolas Curtiss, Bachelor of Business Administration, Lancaster

• Coy Blair, Master of Business Administration, Logan

• Maely Bluhm, Bachelor of Criminal Justice, Logan

