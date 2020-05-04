TIFFIN — Tiffin University presents the Class of 2020 list of graduates according to Dr. Peter Holbrook, Provost and Chief Academic Officer.
The Class of 2020 included 810 graduates, with 380 earning a master’s degree, 429 earning a bachelor’s degree and one earning an associate degree.
Some locals graduates include:
• Danica Hall, Master of Educations, Canal Winchester
• Bane Adkins, Bachelor of Arts, Circleville
• Matthew Mullins, Master of Business Administration, Circleville
• Shaun Watson, Master of Science, Commercial Point
• Amanda Curry, Bachelor of Business Administration, Orient
• Kia Grace, Master of Business Administration, Grove City
• Ashley Miller, Master of Business Administration, Grove City
• Saroya Mulligan, Master of Science, Grove City
• Ambria Carpenter, Master of Science, Groveport
• Nikolas Curtiss, Bachelor of Business Administration, Lancaster
• Coy Blair, Master of Business Administration, Logan
• Maely Bluhm, Bachelor of Criminal Justice, Logan