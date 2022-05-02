Teays Valley High School’s track team competed Saturday against 15 teams the Gary Smith Invitation held at Thomas Worthington High School.
Boys’ team finished 11th with 22 points and the girls’ team tied with Chillicothe for 11th place with 18 points.
Highlights of the Vikings’ track stars include personal records in the 400-meter dash for Kassidy Lange (1:11.17 minutes/19th) and Kiera Scott (11:11.88/20th).
Connor Dean finished 15th (2:12 minutes) in the 800-meter dash with Drew Thanasack crossing the finish line with a personal record at 2:25 minutes/24th place.
Joey Williams beat the minute mark in the mile with a 4:58 minute/17th finish while Thanasack scored another personal record with a 5:28 minute/27th place finish.
Girls’ side of the ledger for the Vikings had Lindsey Triplett achieve a personal best with a 5:49 minute/12th place finish in the mile followed by Iva O’Dell who captured 20th place/6:28 minutes.
Owen Hoffhines scored a personal record of 11:06 minutes/16th place in the 2-mile run followed by Nick Watkins at 11:17/19th place.
Drew Moore scored a personal best (44.74 seconds/7th place finish in the 300-meter hurdles final.
Lady Vikings’ Taylor Spires achieved personal bests with a third place finish (51.33 seconds) in the 300-meter hurdles final and a 18.32 second/9th place finish in the 100-meter hurdles prelim.
Boys’ 4x100 relay team — Troy Bellisari, Robbie Scott, Griffin Gray and Dominic Doan – placed in 10th with a 46.05 second turnaround.
Boys’ 4x200-meter relay team — Troy Bellisari, Robbie Scott, Griffin Gray and Caiden Sanders – placed 9th with a 1:36 minute turnaround time.
Boys’ 4x400-meter relay team — Connor Dean, Hayden Hodges, Jerry O’Dell and Brandon Searles – placed 10th with a 3:56 minute finish.
Vikings’ 4x800-meter relay team – Joey Willams, Owen Hoffhines, Connor Dean and Jerry O’Dell – placed 10th with a 9:12 minute turnaround time.
Lily Purdon threw 34-feet/7inches to achieve a personal best in the shot put.
Dominic Doan won the high jump and achieved a personal record by bounding 6-feet/2-inches above the bar.
Sophia Seymour achieved a 7th place finish and a personal record with a long distance discus throw of 97-feet/8 inches.
Baseball
Teays Valley’s baseball team was defeated 6-5 Friday by Hamilton Township and by Thomas Worthington 5-4 on Saturday.