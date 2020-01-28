Monday, Jan. 27, the 27th day of 2020. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 27, 1981, President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, greeted the 52 former American hostages released by Iran at the White House.
On this date:
In 1756, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was born in Salzburg, Austria.
In 1832, Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who wrote "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" under the pen name Lewis Carroll, was born in Cheshire, England.
In 1880, Thomas Edison received a patent for his electric incandescent lamp.
In 1943, some 50 bombers struck Wilhelmshaven in the first all-American air raid against Germany during World War II.
In 1945, during World War II, Soviet troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps Auschwitz and Birkenau in Poland.
In 1967, astronauts Virgil I. "Gus" Grissom, Edward H. White and Roger B. Chaffee died in a flash fire during a test aboard their Apollo spacecraft.
In 1972, "Queen of Gospel" Mahalia Jackson, 60, died in Evergreen Park, Ill.
In 1973, the Vietnam peace accords were signed in Paris.
In 1984, singer Michael Jackson suffered serious burns to his scalp when pyrotechnics set his hair on fire during the filming of a Pepsi-Cola TV commercial at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
In 1998, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, on NBC's "Today" show, charged the sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, President Bill Clinton, were the work of a "vast right-wing conspiracy."
In 2001, Jennifer Capriati upset three-time winner Martina Hingis 6-4, 6-3 to win the Australian Open title and her first Grand Slam tournament championship.
In 2003, the Bush administration dismissed Iraq's response to U.N. disarmament demands as inadequate. Meanwhile, chief U.N. inspector Hans Blix charged that Iraq had never genuinely accepted U.N. resolutions demanding its disarmament and warned that "cooperation on substance" was necessary for a peaceful solution.
Ten years ago: Acknowledging that "change has not come fast enough," President Barack Obama vowed in his State of the Union address to get jobless millions back to work while fighting for ambitious overhauls of health care, energy and education. Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the iPad tablet computer during a presentation in San Francisco. J.D. Salinger, the reclusive author of "The Catcher in the Rye," died in Cornish, New Hampshire, at age 91. Actress Zelda Rubinstein died in Los Angeles at age 76.
Five years ago: European leaders gathered in Poland to mark the 70th anniversary of the Soviet liberation the Auschwitz death camp; amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stayed away, sending his chief of staff instead. A National Weather Service forecaster apologized for predicting that the area from New York to Philadelphia would see a foot or two of snow. Instead, the storm moved farther east and piled more than 2 feet of snow on parts of New England.
One year ago: “Black Panther” took the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, topping the leading Oscar nominees “Roma” and “The Favourite.” Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) overwhelmed Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win a record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title.
Today's Birthdays: Actor James Cromwell is 80. Rock musician Nick Mason (Pink Floyd) is 76. Rhythm-and-blues singer Nedra Talley (The Ronettes) is 74. Ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov is 72. Latin singer-songwriter Djavan is 71. Chief U.S. Justice John Roberts is 65. Country singer Cheryl White is 65. Country singer-musician Richard Young (The Kentucky Headhunters) is 65. Actress Mimi Rogers is 64. Rock musician Janick Gers (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actress Susanna Thompson is 62. Political and sports commentator Keith Olbermann is 61. Rock singer Margo Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 59. Rock musician Gillian Gilbert is 59. Actress Tamlyn Tomita is 57. Actress Bridget Fonda is 56. Actor Alan Cumming is 55. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 52. Rock singer Mike Patton is 52. Rapper Tricky is 52. Rock musician Michael Kulas (James) is 51. Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is 51. Actor Josh Randall is 48. Country singer Kevin Denney is 42. Tennis player Marat Safin is 40. Neo-soul musician Andrew Lee (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 34. Rock musician Matt Sanchez (American Authors) is 34. Actor Braeden Lemasters is 24.
Thought for Today: "The most beautiful thing in the world is, of course, the world itself." — Wallace Stevens, American poet and author (1879-1955).
* * *
Today is Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 28th day of 2020. There are 338 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 28, 1973, a cease-fire officially went into effect in the Vietnam War, a day after the signing of the Paris Peace Accords by the United States, North Vietnam and South Vietnam.
On this date:
In A.D. 814, Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne died in Aachen in present-day Germany.
In 1547, England's King Henry VIII died; he was succeeded by his 9-year-old son, Edward VI.
In 1813, the novel "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen was first published anonymously in London.
In 1878, the first daily college newspaper, Yale News (now Yale Daily News), began publication in New Haven, Connecticut.
In 1911, the notorious Hope Diamond was sold by jeweler Pierre Cartier to socialites Edward and Evalyn McLean of Washington, D.C., for $180,000.
In 1915, the American merchant vessel SS William P. Frye, en route to England with a cargo of wheat, became the first U.S. ship to be sunk during World War I by a German cruiser, the SS Prinz Eitel Friedrich, even though the United States was not at war.
In 1916, Louis D. Brandeis was nominated by President Woodrow Wilson to the Supreme Court; Brandeis became the court's first Jewish member.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made his first national TV appearance on "Stage Show," a CBS program hosted by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey.
In 1960, the National Football League awarded franchises to Dallas and Minneapolis-St. Paul.
In 1977, actor-comedian Freddie Prinze, 22, co-star of the NBC-TV show "Chico and the Man," shot and mortally wounded himself at the Beverly Comstock Hotel (he died the following day).
In 1980, six U.S. diplomats who had avoided being taken hostage at their embassy in Tehran flew out of Iran with the help of Canadian diplomats.
In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, killing all seven crew members, including schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe.
Ten years ago: Major world powers opened talks in London seeking an end to the conflict in Afghanistan. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden announced $8 billion in federal grants for high-speed rail projects nationwide during a visit to Tampa, Florida. Embattled Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke won Senate confirmation for a second term.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama phoned Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (TSEE'-prahs) to congratulate him on his party's election victory and told him the U.S. would work closely with Greece to help it pursue long-term prosperity. At a farewell ceremony for Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, Obama called him a true American patriot who devoted his life to the United States.
One year ago: The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei (WAH'-way), a top company executive and several subsidiaries, alleging that the company stole trade secrets and violated U.S. sanctions. A U.S. envoy said negotiators for the United States and Taliban insurgents had reached “agreements in principle” on key issues for a peace deal that would end 17 years of war in Afghanistan.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Nicholas Pryor is 85. Actor Alan Alda is 84. Actress Susan Howard is 78. Actress Marthe (cq) Keller is 75. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., is 73. Actress-singer Barbi Benton is 70. Evangelical pastor Rick Warren is 66. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (sahr-koh-ZEE') is 65. Actress Harley Jane Kozak is 63. Movie director Frank Darabont is 61. Rock musician Dave Sharp is 61. Rock singer Sam Phillips is 58. Rock musician Dan Spitz is 57. Country musician Greg Cook (Ricochet) is 55. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 53. Singer Sarah McLachlan is 52. Rapper Rakim is 52. DJ Muggs (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actress Kathryn Morris is 51. Humorist Mo Rocca is 51. Rock/soul musician Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Hamilton is 49. Singer Monifah is 48. Actress Gillian Vigman is 48. Rock musician Brandon Bush is 47. Retired MLB All-Star Jermaine Dye is 46. Actress Terri Conn is 45. Singer Joey Fatone Jr. ('N Sync) is 43. Rapper Rick Ross is 43. Actress Rosamund Pike is 41. Actress Angelique Cabral is 41. Singer Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) is 40. Actor Vinny Chhibber is 40. Actor Elijah Wood is 39. Rapper J. Cole is 35. Actress Alexandra Krosney is 32. Actor Yuri Sardarov is 32. Actress Ariel Winter is 22.
Thought for Today: "It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow." — Robert H. Goddard, American rocket engineer (1882-1945).