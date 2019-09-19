Wednesday, Sept. 18, the 261st day of 2019. There are 104 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 18, 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol.
On this date:
In 1850, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act, which created a force of federal commissioners charged with returning escaped slaves to their owners.
In 1940, Harper and Brothers published "You Can't Go Home Again" by Thomas Wolfe, two years after the author's death.
In 1947, the National Security Act, which created a National Military Establishment and the position of Secretary of Defense, went into effect.
In 1959, during his U.S. tour, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev visited Wall Street, the Empire State Building and the grave of President Franklin D. Roosevelt; in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly, Khrushchev called on all countries to disarm.
In 1961, United Nations Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold (dahg HAWM'-ahr-shoold) was killed in a plane crash in northern Rhodesia.
In 1964, the situation comedy "The Addams Family," inspired by the Charles Addams cartoons, premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1970, rock star Jimi Hendrix died in London at age 27.
In 1975, newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was captured by the FBI in San Francisco, 19 months after being kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army.
In 1990, The organized crime drama "GoodFellas," directed by Martin Scorsese, had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1994, tennis star Vitas Gerulaitis (VEE'-tuhs gehr-uh-LY'-tihs), 40, was found dead in the guest cottage of a friend's home in Southampton, New York, of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
In 2001, a week after the Sept. 11 attack, President George W. Bush said he hoped to "rally the world" in the battle against terrorism and predicted that all "people who love freedom" would join. Letters postmarked Trenton, N.J., that later tested positive for anthrax were sent to the New York Post and NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw.
In 2007, O.J. Simpson was charged with seven felonies, including kidnapping, in the alleged armed robbery of sports memorabilia collectors in a Las Vegas casino-hotel room. (Simpson, sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison, was released on parole in October 2017.)
Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in defiance of Iran's Islamic leadership, clashing with police and confronting state-run anti-Israel rallies. Writer-editor Irving Kristol, known as the godfather of neoconservatism, died at 89. The final episode of "Guiding Light" aired on CBS, ending a 72-year run on radio and television.
Five years ago: In a show of solidarity with Ukraine, President Barack Obama welcomed the new president of the embattled former Soviet republic, Petro Poroshenko, to the White House. Congress cleared the way for the U.S. military to train and equip Syrian rebels for a war against Islamic Group militants. Home Depot said a data breach that lasted for months at its stores in the U.S. and Canada had affected 56 million debit and credit cards. Voters in Scotland rejected independence, opting to remain part of the United Kingdom in a historic referendum. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club at St. Andrews, Scotland, ended years of male-only exclusivity as its members voted overwhelmingly in favor of inviting women to join.
One year ago: The death toll from Hurricane Florence rose to at least 37 in three states; the victims include two female detainees being taken to a mental health facility in a van that was overtaken by water in South Carolina. China announced tax increases on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports, a day after the U.S. announcement of new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese-made goods. Russia said a Russian reconnaissance aircraft was shot down by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean Sea, killing all 15 people on board; the Russians blamed Israel, saying the plane was caught in the crossfire as four Israeli fighters attacked targets in Syria.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 86. Actor Robert Blake is 86. Actor Fred Willard is 86. Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 81. Singer Frankie Avalon is 79. Actress Beth Grant is 70. Rock musician Kerry Livgren is 70. Actress Anna Deavere Smith is 69. The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, is 68. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is 67. College Football Hall of Famer and retired NFL player Billy Sims is 64. Movie director Mark Romanek is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is 60. Alt-country-rock musician Mark Olson is 58. Singer Joanne Catherall (Human League) is 57. Actress Holly Robinson Peete is 55. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe and New Edition) is 52. Actress Aisha Tyler is 49. Former racing cyclist Lance Armstrong is 48. Opera singer Anna Netrebko is 48. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 48. Actor James Marsden is 46. Actress Emily Rutherfurd is 45. Actor Travis Schuldt is 45. Rapper Xzibit is 45. Comedian-actor Jason Sudeikis is 44. Actress Sophina Brown is 43. Actor Barrett Foa is 42. Talk show host Sara Haines (TV: "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke") is 42. Actor/comedian Billy Eichner is 41. Actress Alison Lohman is 40. Designer Brandon Maxwell is 35. Congressman and former NFL player Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, is 35. Actors Brandon and Taylor Porter are 26. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger is 26. Country singer Tae Dye (Maddie and Tae) is 24. Actor C.J. Sanders is 23.
Thought for Today: "Make your mistakes, take your chances, look silly, but keep on going. Don't freeze up." — From "You Can't Go Home Again" by Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938).
* * *
Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2019. There are 103 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 19, 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
On this date:
In 1777, the first Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War; although British forces succeeded in driving out the American troops, the Americans prevailed in a second battle the following month.
In 1796, President George Washington's farewell address was published. In it, America's first chief executive advised, "Observe good faith and justice toward all nations. Cultivate peace and harmony with all."
In 1881, the 20th president of the United States, James A. Garfield, died 2½ months after being shot by Charles Guiteau; Chester Alan Arthur became president.
In 1934, Bruno Hauptmann was arrested in New York and charged with the kidnap-murder of 20-month-old Charles A. Lindbergh Jr.
In 1970, the "Mary Tyler Moore" show debuted on CBS-TV.
In 1982, the smiley emoticon was invented by Carnegie Mellon University professor Scott E. Fahlman, who suggested punctuating humorously intended computer messages with a colon followed by a hyphen and a parenthesis as a horizontal "smiley face." :-)
In 1985, the Mexico City area was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed at least 9,500 people.
In 1986, federal health officials announced that the experimental drug AZT would be made available to thousands of AIDS patients.
In 1995, The New York Times and The Washington Post published the manifesto of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN'-skee), which proved instrumental in identifying and capturing him.
In 1996, IBM announced it would extend health benefits to the partners of its gay employees.
In 2001, The Pentagon ordered dozens of advanced aircraft to the Persian Gulf region as the hour of military retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks on Sept. 11 drew closer.
In 2004, Hu Jintao (hoo jin-tow) became the undisputed leader of China with the departure of former President Jiang Zemin (jahng zuh-MEEN') from his top military post.
Ten years ago: Russia said it would scrap a plan to deploy missiles near Poland after Washington dumped a planned missile shield in Eastern Europe. Art Ferrante, 88, half of the piano duo Ferrante and Teicher, died in Longboat Key, Florida. (Lou Teicher had died in 2008 at age 83.)
Five years ago: President Barack Obama signed legislation authorizing the military to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels fighting Islamic State militants in the Middle East. Shortly after President Obama and his daughters left the White House by helicopter, a man with a knife jumped the fence and made it into the presidential residence before being tackled. (Omar Gonzalez, an Army veteran with mental health issues, was later sentenced to 17 months in prison.) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba debuted as a publicly traded company and swiftly climbed nearly 40 percent in a mammoth IPO.
One year ago: President Donald Trump visited North and South Carolina to survey the wreckage left by Hurricane Florence. Wanda Barzee, who had helped her then-husband kidnap Utah teen Elizabeth Smart 15 years earlier, was released from prison; Smart had said she was shocked and disappointed by the news that Barzee would be freed.
Today's Birthdays: Author Roger Angell is 99. Host James Lipton (TV: "Inside the Actors Studio") is 93. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum is 86. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Singer Bill Medley is 79. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 79. R&B singer Freda Payne is 77. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 74. Singer David Bromberg is 74. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 74. Rock singer-musician Lol Creme (10cc) is 72. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 72. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois (lan-WAH') is 68. Actor Scott Colomby is 67. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 67. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64. Rock singer Lita Ford is 61. Actor Kevin Hooks is 61. Actress Carolyn McCormick is 60. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 59. Actress-comedian Cheri Oteri is 57. Country singer Jeff Bates is 56. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O'Brien is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Espraronza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 50. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 50. Actor Victor Williams is 49. Actress Sanaa Lathan (suh-NAH' LAY'-thun) is 48. Actress Stephanie J. Block is 47. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 46. "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is 45. TV personality Carter Oosterhouse is 43. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney is 43. Rock musician Ryan Dusick is 42. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan (TEE'-gan) Quin are 39. Actor Columbus Short is 37. Rapper Eamon is 36. Christian rock musician JD Frazier is 36. Actor Kevin Zegers is 35. Actress Danielle Panabaker is 32. Actress Katrina Bowden is 31.
Thought for Today: "Do not let yourself be tainted with a barren skepticism." — Louis Pasteur, French scientist (1822-1895).