LOGAN — Groovy colors will flood the county this weekend as people from all around the country venture to the Hocking Hills for the third annual Hippie Fest at Duck Creek.
The event has grown rapidly in the last three years it has been in Hocking Hills, selling out tickets before the event begins.
The attraction of the fest brings in more people from out of the area and other states than it does people from Hocking County, according to Duck Creek venue owner Roger Shaw.
“It’s major with tourism to Hocking County and the parks,” he said. “There won’t be a room left in Hocking Hills this weekend because of it.”
After Hocking Hills, Hippie Fest travels as a giant group to Ionia, Michigan, then on to Jadwin, Missouri, at the end of the month.
They will begin their September tour in Angola, Indiana, on the 14th and 15th, then head to Mears, Michigan at the beginning of October.
From Michigan, Hippie Fest will travel to Lake City, South Carolina, and complete its 2019 tour at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina before the 2020 tour starts in March.
The fest will include multiple performing bands on Saturday, Aug. 3, including Peter Conrad, a Hippie Classic performer; Dixon’s Violin, a visionary violinist; Trauma Illinois, a groovadelic rock group; HOT TONIC MUSIC, a funky soul performance; and The Sodbusters, an Americana group.
On Sunday, Aug. 4, Ron Baker, a Hippie classic performer will take the stage. Following will be, GypsyCowboys, an Appalachian roots band; Boy From School, a groove pop-rock group; and another performance by Dixon’s Violin.
Special performances will include The Amazing Giants, a Hippie cirque troupe; Dave Cofell, a singer and songwriter; GLOvation, stilt-walking hippies and fire spinners; Old Traveling Thomas, an Appalachian storyteller; Joyfulbubbles, a giant bubble extraordinaire; Allison Mills, a hooper; W8sted Potential, an acoustic duo; Natasha Klosterman, a hooper; Kitera Yerkey, a performer with hoops and silk fans; Marci Griffith and Mali Heimer, hoopers; Charles Button, a Native American songwriter, and Noah Black, a singer and songwriter.
More entertainment can be found with the vintage hippie car show, including all the Volkswagen vans one can dream of, DIY tie-dying, drum circles and hippie vendors to attract all festival goers.
Prior to locating to Duck Creek, all of these attractions attempted to find their weekend home at the flea market off of US 33. The rapidly growing crowd quickly bombarded the area, causing a shutdown of the highway.
Shaw reported they found Duck Creek after and decided it as the perfect place for the festival.
“For what they needed in an area, Duck Creek was ideal,” he mentioned. “It has everything they need, and it is out of the way so we don’t have to shut down US 33.”
Over 3,500 people were in attendance for the two-day event last year, and it is expected to repeat, if not grow this year.
Although the name puts off an implied hippie party, the event is surprisingly family-friendly and attracts many to its grounds.
There are no alcohol or drugs allowed at the event, which many people stereotype hippies to be involved in, as they were in the late 1960s to mid-1970s.
“By no means is it as hippie as beer, booze and drugs,” Shaw stated. “You will see none of that at the festival. You will see all the colorful shirts and neat, creative things the hippies bring.”
On Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at 28508 Murphy Road, from 12 to 7 p.m., families are invited to spend the day outside leisurely pacing around the hundreds of vendors, food trucks, artists, musicians and vintage cars. The times are the same for Sunday, Aug. 4.
More information can be found at www.hippiefest.org
