LAURELVILLE — Hocking county is known for its Midwest, forest wildlife, but a little way west of Logan, exotic and native animals can be found at the peaceful Muddy Boots Petting Farm.
With 19 species on the property, farm owner Tammie Speakman said the place grew really big really fast.
Speakman and her partner, John Exline, opened Muddy Boots two years ago, and since then, they have been popular on the map as an attraction in Hocking County and Ohio.
“It has grown like crazy and we are really floored,” she remarked.
Speakman grew up on the farm as a child before she moved out of state and then returned to her family farm.
Her and Exline have friends in Michigan who own a zoo, and they have grown to become partners with each other throughout the last few years of the company’s startup.
“My friends came down and told me I was blessed to have such a place like this and I needed to do something with it,” Speakman said.
“At the time, both Exline and I worked in different states and did not think we would have the time to do this.”
Speakman did have a good bit of animals on her farm before starting her business, and friends and locals who knew about her animals would come by to play with them.
She reported she did not display the animals, but plenty of people still got to spend time with them.
When Speakman’s friends from Michigan planted the seed, it grew into its own idea after she hopped on the skid-steer and created a rabbit pen.
“(John) Exline came home and asked what I was doing, and I just told him I was creating something small, the rabbit pen.”
“That was the trickle effect and it kept growing and growing from there.”
When Speakman noticed interest in her farm with people constantly stopping by to ask what she was building, she and Exline decided to open on weekends and create their Facebook business page.
With how quickly Facebook spreads news, its not surprising how fast the website became to be the best advertisement for Muddy Boots.
“With just a few pictures we added to the page, the whole business blew up,” she reported.
Muddy Boots provides a local, inexpensive and personal interaction with friendly animals, while running around on a farm of tranquility.
Some of the animals included on the farm are: camels; peacocks; prairie dogs; miniature horses; miniature goats; coon coon pigs; rabbits; skunks; miniature donkeys; miniature cows; emus; chickens; ducks; cats; dogs; horses; cows; fish; a cockatoo and a zedonk, which is a hybrid of a zebra and a donkey.
With many animals used to the habitat in Hocking County, Speakman said her initial plan was to only have those species, and no exotic ones.
She told stories of how she received the animals periodically, and each animal has a unique story of how she came to have them on her farm.
“That quickly went out the window when I visited Michigan again and gravitated toward the camels.”
“My friend allowed me to keep some camels for a summer before making a decision as to whether or not to buy them,” she reported.
“The summer went by, then fall and winter and I couldn’t give them back because I just fell in love with them, so we bought them.”
The most unique animal, the zedonk, came from an elderly couple who could not handle the size of the animal any longer.
The couple had a traveling petting zoo, according to Speakman, and after some time, they had to decrease the size of the animals they had, and the zedonk exceeded the size they could travel with.
The farm has become so popular that around a couple hundred visitors come per day to play.
With the motto at the farm, ‘No Child is Left Inside,’ the animals join in to assist in keeping children entertained as you can hear the cockatoo squealing whenever a child is not near it.
“I am happy as far as the happiness we bring the children,” Speakman said.
“We get blessed as much as the kids do and it is really cool to listen to the kids; it’s such a fun job.”
“When you love what you do, its worth the work.”