LOGAN — Ohio Sen. Rob Portman made a stop at Hocking College’s Logan campus on Thursday, during his three-day tour across Southern and Southeast Ohio.
While at the Logan Hocking College’s Logan Branch, Portman got a little hands-on experience with some of the programs the college offers such as a virtual reality welding simulator, which was created to help student welders increase their skills faster while removing any possible injuries from the sparks and gas that an actual welding machine emits.
He also visited the college’s medical laboratory where he observed red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets through a microscope and learned to tie a tourniquet to help the veins stand out, making it easier to draw blood, while being supervised by the college’s Dean of Health and Human Safety Anne Loochtan.
Portman is on this tour promoting the JOBS Act and its goal of amending the higher education act by expanding Pell Grant eligibility to students enrolled in post-secondary education programs that lead to industry-based jobs such as welding, truck driving and machine programming.
Federal Student Aid describes Pell Grants as free money that is generally given to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need. Pell Grants can only be used to offset the cost of programs that are more than 600 clock hours or at least 15 weeks in length.
According to National Skills Coalition, nearly half of all jobs can be classified as middle-skilled jobs. But as advancements in artificial intelligence progress, positions within the labor field may dwindle. Still, Portman believes there will always be room for a personal touch within this field — for example, coding jobs.
But Portman admits that a person will not fill some positions within the middle-skilled field.
“Welding will get more automated, and truck driving may become more automated, but we still need truck drivers,” Portman said. “So some of it may become shorter or mid-term, but we need it. Some jobs are more jobs for the future and some are more jobs for the present but we need all of them.”
Portman said his goal to get more people into the workforce comes with a challenge: finding skilled workers.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, middle-skilled jobs are largely vacant due to a shortage of qualified workers. Portman said he believes there is a lack of qualified workers because of funding opportunities for community colleges and career and technical academies.
“You can get a Pell Grant to go to a university and study English but you can’t get a Pell Grant to become an operation assembler or a welder,” Portman noted. “I will continue my work on the federal level to make sure that Washington is an effective partner with local communities in providing Ohioans with the skills training they need to succeed.”
John Strain is a reporter for the Logan Daily News, a Herald sister publication.