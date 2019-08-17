NELSONVILLE — Rocky Brands is undergoing a 94,000 square foot expansion of its Hocking County distribution center in Logan. The current distribution center covers nearly 192,000 square feet.
In addition, Rocky Brands is planning for additional job growth at its corporate headquarters in Nelsonville, Athens County. The project will retain 315 existing jobs and create 14 additional positions by 2022, resulting in a fixed asset investment of more than $5 million.
“We and our partners at JobsOhio are excited for this expansion,” said Mike Jacoby, President of the Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth (APEG). “Rocky Brands was founded in Nelsonville, where it has grown to become a leading brand of premium outdoor footwear, and this expansion will further strengthen its operations here.”
Rocky received Enterprise Zone Agreement exemptions through local collaborative efforts, as well as a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.
“Rocky Brands has consistently demonstrated their commitment to our schools and community. We are proud to partner with them on this latest endeavor,” commented Joy Davis, Executive Director of the Hocking County CIC.
“Rocky has been a part of this Southeast Ohio community since the company was founded, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand our operations here thanks to the support and cooperation of many organizations in the area,” said Jason Brooks, CEO of Rocky Brands, Inc.”
Founded in 1932, Rocky Brands designs, develops, manufactures and markets premium quality outdoor, work, western, public service and military footwear as well as outdoor and work apparel and accessories. The Rocky Brands family includes owned brands Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand Michelin Footwear.