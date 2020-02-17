Marguerite Henn

Marguerite “Marge” Henn, 88, of Midland Ohio passed away on Feb. 14, 2020.
She was born on July 31, 1931 in West Virginia to Perry and Dorothy (Largent) Hovermale.
She was a member of Northridge Church of Christ where she influenced many lives and was a member of the Business and Professional Womens Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Holger Bergen and John J. Henn; son, Robert Schamel; and by siblings, Lloyd and Sam Hovermale and Freda Meyerhoffer, Norma Jean Hettenhouser and Phyllis Horvath.
Marge is survived by children, Mark (Donna) Bergen, Dawnel (Steve) Newhouse, Alyse (Kevin) Duffy, Kyann (Tony) Martin; stepchildren, Becky Brink, Melinda Blair, Gina Taft, Mary Remotap and Eric Henn; 27 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildrenand by brother, Tom (Pilar) Hovermale.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Care Hospice of Clinton County, 1669 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.