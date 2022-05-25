Pickaway County Soldiers Monumental Association President Sid Liming said there will be a new parade route this year for Memorial Day to contend with the closure of North Court Street at Hargus Creek.
”Memorial Day is a day to remember those that gave all,” Liming said.
Liming said Monday’s parade will start at High Street and Pickaway streets, will go south on Pickaway Street to Main Street, then west on Main Street to North Court Street, turning north on N. Court Street to High Street, then turning right on High Street, going east to Pickaway Street, turning left on North Pickaway Street, going to Pleasant Street, turning left going west to N. Court Street, then turning right on N. Court Street, before going north to Forrest Cemetery.
Services at High Street Cemetery begin at 8:15 a.m. and the service at Forrest Cemetery service will begin at 10 a.m. following the parade. Huber-Hitler service is 11:30 a.m.
In related news, SMA has announced Pickaway County’s Oldest Living Veteran and the two grand marshals of the Memorial Day Parade part of their Memorial Day celebrations on May 30.
The Pickaway County SMA is posthumously honoring Dennis Lester as one of the grand marshals of the parade, Dr. Robert Vance Clendenen as Pickaway County’s oldest living veteran, and Harry Canfield will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2022 parade.
In other news, the Village of Lockbourne will honor their military legacy during Lockbourne’s Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Monday, May 30.
The special event will begin at 12 p.m. with a parade through the Village. A ceremony to honor the area’s military legacy will follow at Lockbourne Veterans Park.
