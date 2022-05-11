Recently, Court of Common Pleas Judge P. Randall Knece presided over these cases:

• Wesley L. Baker, 54, of Mt. Sterling recently pleaded guilty to obstructing official business and he was sentenced to 3 years intervention.

• Timothy S. Bennett, 28, of Circleville pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property and identity fraud against a person in a protected class. Pretrial is scheduled for June 10.

• Clifford W. Browning II, 48, of Circleville recently pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and he was sentenced to 36 months in prison, the maximum sentence allowed.

• Richard A. Hill, Jr., 36, of Circleville recently pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and he was sentenced to between 5-7 ½ years in prison.

• Darrell L. Netter, 26, of Bainbridge recently pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine. Pretrial is scheduled for June 10.

• Michael L. Salters, 32, of Columbus recently pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and trafficking in heroin. He was sentenced to between 6-9 years in prison.

• Jacob T. Secrest, 24, of Ashville recently pleaded guilty to burglary. A presentence investigation was ordered.

• Joey L. Woody, 40, of Chillicothe recently pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge. Pretrial is scheduled for June 10.

