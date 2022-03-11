CIRCLEVILLE — A group of Pickaway County women gathered to give back to a local charity as part of the 100+ Women Who Care event, choosing Pickaway County CASA as the charity of choice.
Pickaway County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so that “every abused and neglected child can be safe, establish permanence and have the opportunity to thrive.” The program has been in effect since 1990.
As a part of the 100+ Who Care Alliance, a national organization, a Pickaway County chapter of 100+ Women Who Care began in 2019 and has since donated thousands to local charities. Each woman who attends donates $100 to a cause and gives an hour of their time. The goal is to do the event twice a year, once in March and again in November.
This time around, the women heard from three nonprofit groups: Pickaway County CASA, Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition and United Methodist Women Who Care. Each group was given 10 minutes and took questions from the women about their organization.
Following the announcement of being the chosen recipient, Cindy Ramey, director of the Pickaway and Hocking County CASA, said the donation would really help in their mission.
“I was very nervous to present, but this is a great organization and it’s very rewarding to be a part of,” Ramey said.
“We will use this funding to support the program as needed and continue to use the money to help families for their needs that aren’t covered otherwise.”
In the past, Ramey said when families are in crisis and children are in foster care, there are a wide range of needs — from new bedding, helping with lice treatments, helping a kid who was traumatized by water, and more.
“We were able to help a lady who is currently participating in the courts with a tire for her car so she can transport her kids,” she said.
“We’ve also done equine therapy and sent kids to horse camp, sent a kid to Washington D.C. who wouldn’t have been able to go who was involved in the court system.
“Whatever the need is for the child going through the courts to help them through any crisis and over any trauma is what we try to do,” Ramey added.
As part of the evening's events, the group heard from their November Charity, Box65 and Captain Greg Meyers. Box65 is a scene support unit that provides recovery and relief to first responders on the scene of major events, such as a house fire. To date, their biggest event was the Hocking Hills Lodge Fire, but they’ve made hundreds of runs in their 10 years of service.
Meyers said the majority of the funding went to vehicle repairs, new radio equipment and general expenses.
“We thank you for selecting us; we appreciate it since for the last couple of years, COVID has been rough on our fundraising with our fish fries we do,” Meyers said.
“We had a couple big truck repairs that we were able to take care of, we bought safety shirts for all our new members, but the big thing was being able to buy a bunch of radio equipment we needed.”
Meyers even joked that with gas being more than $4 per gallon, it will help alleviate some of those increased costs.
“We had 60 runs last year, our busiest year since we started operations,” he said. “We went out to homicides, to fires, wrecks, and drownings. We appreciated being chosen last year and it really helped us."
Meyers said they’re shown appreciation by the first responders for what they do and passed that appreciation on to the women who donated.
“They really appreciate it and it’s really rewarding, like when we went to a fire in Tarlton where it was pouring down the rain and we showed up and they were tickled to death,” he said.
“It’s really rewarding when [the first responders] say thanks for what you do. We appreciate what [100+ Women Who Care] are doing for the community.”
The next round of presenters are Foundations4Youth, Circle Area Humane Society and Hope House of Pickaway County.
If you would like to participate in 100+ Women Who Care, please contact the Pickaway County Community Foundation to get involved by calling 740-477-6207, or email pccf2011@gmail.com.
Information is also available at yourpccf.org/100-women-who-care/. The next gathering of 100+ Women Who Care is to be held on Nov. 3 with additional details to be announced.