ASHVILLE – The U.S. Route 23 and state Route 762 interchange is on the way to upgrades as $19 million in funding has been approved to upgrade one of the busiest and most dangerous intersections in Pickaway County.
State Representative Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, announced Thursday that the Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) approved their annual final list of projects to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Major New Capacity Program. The project in Pickaway County was among 31 proposals to receive funding.
“Pickaway County has seen significant growth in the past decade, including numerous development projects in the area,” Stewart said. “As traffic continues to increase around the Rickenbacker International Airport, we need to make sure we have the infrastructure to support the area’s current and future needs and keep traffic commutes manageable for our residents. I was glad to be able to fight for this project at the Statehouse.”
The proposed project would increase the safety of the 30,000 vehicles that travel through the current intersection each day, improve commute times, and decrease traffic congestion. In 2022, two of Pickaway County’s nine fatal crashes occurred at the intersection.
Ryan Scribner, economic development director at Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3), Pickaway County’s economic development entity, said the intersection is right in the middle of everything in Pickaway County.
“It’s kind of in the middle of everything between Rickenbacker and Commercial Point to the east and west, the Villages and Circleville to the south and Teays Valley has 33 buses that go through that intersection every day,” he said.
Scribner said the funding will be used to help kick off the project and get the planning stages done so the actual physical construction costs and funding can be then taken care of.
“There’s a lot of work to be done to see this through to fruition,” Scribner said. “You can’t fund a problem. We’re using this funding to get to the point where we have a plan. This will help us get the project designed and get thorough permitting. When you have a plan you can fund a plan. We’ll continue our aggressive pursuit of a build out at U.S. Route 23 and state Route 762 that will fix the difficult existing conditions there both with traffic flow and safety but we’ll also accommodate the existing future growth that’s ahead of us.”
Scribner said when they applied for the funding, they used examples of how local communities are doing their part to fund infrastructure upgrades but they needed help from larger entities on the bigger projects like this one.
“The narrative that we used when we were testifying before the TRAC committee and our visits to ODOT is that we’re doing our part to plan and be mindful and generate revenue and resources to improve infrastructure,” he said. “We appreciate the support from Rep. Stewart and the support from our commissioners and county engineer going back a couple of years now when we really started focusing on the intersection.”
Scribner said receiving the money is an example of how everyone has worked together to achieve a very competitive source of funding.
“Central Ohio is exploding. Ohio is a big state and those dollars aren’t easy to secure,” Scribner said. “There are a lot of places with a lot of needs across the state. I’m proud we’ve been able to secure that measure of support. It’s a true from the state down to the local level a collaborative effort with our representatives and ODOT.”
Lt. Shad Caplinger, Ohio State Highway Patrol Circleville Post Commander, shared his excitement for upgrades to the intersection.
“The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to our community,” he said. “We know that strong relationships and partnerships make our community safer and stronger. We are excited about improvements that will accomplish safer roads for our community and those that travel through Pickaway County. We encourage all motorists to share the road safely. Together we can help save lives on our roadways.”
Kyle Wolfe, Teays Valley School District Superintendent, shared his thoughts on the current state of the intersection and what improvements will mean for the district’s staff and students.
“With the growth in Northern Pickaway County, the intersection of State Route 762 and U.S. 23 has become extremely congested and dangerous for Teays Valley students, staff and school community members,” he said. “Roughly 50 percent of our 4,500 plus students live on the west side of U.S. 23 with over 600 high school students crossing Route 23 every day for school, along with over 30 bus trips per day.
Funding to help address this will be positive for students, parents and buses, not only for convenience but more importantly their safety. We are grateful to see this being addressed.”
Wolfe thanked those involved in the project including Scribner, Stewart, and the Pickaway County Commissioners.
“We know that on this particular project there have been many individuals who have supported the Teays Valley School District for road improvements,” he said.