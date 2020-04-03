CIRCLEVILLE — One tool for the public to get information in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic is going under used by the public, something organizers hope to change for Pickaway County 2-1-1.
Pickaway County 2-1-1 is a toll-free, confidential number available 24/seven that will connect residents with up-to-date resources for social, health and government resources. The system was launched in Pickaway County last August.
The information on services includes supplemental food and nutrition programs, shelter and housing options, utilities assistance, emergency information and disaster relief, employment and educational opportunities, services for veterans, health care, vaccination and health epidemic information, addiction prevention and rehab programs, re-entry help for those released from prison, support groups for people with mental illness or special needs, and safe, confidential pathways out of domestic abuse. They’ve also gathered information on COVID-19 to answer some of the most frequently asked questions.
Ty Ankrom, superintendent of the Pickaway County Educational Service Center (ESC), one of the organizations that banded together to launch 2-1-1, said they’re receiving only about 40 calls a month right now.
“We know there are a lot of people out there who could be using 2-1-1 who don’t know about it,” Ankrom commented. “We’ve made some efforts to get information out but we’ve not done as well as we should have.”
Jan Shannon, executive director for the Pickaway County Community Foundation, said 2-1-1 is a great way to bypass long waits at the state level for information.
“People are waiting for long lengths on statewide lines whereas this information can be obtained by calling 2-1-1 and there might be closer resources to use,” Shannon stated. “Our group wants to make sure people are aware of 2-1-1 and what it offers right now.”
Shannon is glad that the county has 2-1-1, which is funded through donations from area organizations, like OhioHealth that has pledged $5,000.
“We’ve been contracting with Pathways of Central Ohio through donations made by the community,” Shannon added. “It’s one of those [unintentional] secrets that was going on behind the scenes before the pandemic started that’s a benefit to the community that other communities might not have.”
According to Ankrom, there’s a core group of individuals and agencies that are working to spread information to the community
“During this time people will have issues where they need support whether it be financial or some other kind of recovery support or for a type of mental or emotional stress they might have,” Ankrom remarked. “There’s a whole host of needs people could want to get information on.”
The program was launched and was under the wing of Pickaway County Public Health but with leadership changes and the COVID-19 pandemic, other organizations have stepped up even more.
“We feel this is probably one more safety need people might have as we go along this path to what’s in the future,” Ankrom added. “It’s not the end all but it’ll provide some support for people who have questions that need answers or issues that need resolved.”