CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Administration met with Circleville City Council to discuss their goals for 2021 and beyond to improve the city’s standing and infrastructure.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy said the goal was to share information and to seek help of city council on some of the projects they will need the council’s approval or assistance.
“The reason I had this meeting was to share our priorities for the next few years,” McIlroy said. “I need their help and I thought this would be a good way to help the council understand [the projects]. It turned out to be a very good meeting and it did what we wanted to do.”
McIlroy said the big elephant in the room as they begin to plan projects moving forward is the confirmed costs of the Main Street paving since they won’t know how much funding is going to be left over.
“It’s not going to be a lot,” he said. “A lot of our street funds will go to fixing the accessibility ramps and matching funds on Main Street.”
Terry Frazier, service director, said the local match is estimated to be around $390,000 on the Main Street project in addition to the matches for other local projects, such as the projects on Turner Drive and Cedar Heights.
“After our commitments are satisfied on those projects, what is remaining will be used on elected paving and other right-of-way improvements,” he said.
Among the projects on the administration’s list include the 2022 Gateway Project on the west side of the city and a potential grade separation over the railroad tracks through town. While those haven’t yet been fully realized, they’re both further along than they’ve ever been. McIlroy has been looking to have both projects completed since he first took office in 2012.
“The Gateway Project will be completed in 2022 and it’s an ODOT project,” McIlroy said. “We’ll have more information on that project as it moves along, but the biggest thing they’re doing is removing that ramp onto U.S. 23 North that cuts in front of Island Road. That will be removed and you’ll go further to the west on that ramp.”
When it comes to the grade separation, echoing his thoughts on the western Gateway Project, they finally have some movement.
“We looked at the Edsall plan at four locations,” McIlroy said. “We’ve looked at Washington Street, Court Street, a branch off Ohio Street and Kingston Pike. We’ve found some funding to help us determine two things: what is the best location and where is the funding for the full project going to come from. This is as far along on this as we have since I’ve been mayor. We think if we can accomplish this, it’ll be a 2023 project.
For years, we didn’t have that much train traffic until the intermodal came and when it came, it doubled traffic,” he said. “When it double again, it doubled traffic again. We have to find some grade separation, but we have to determine where we’re going to put it. That’s something that council will help us determine.”
McIlroy said they’ve also talked about joining the Ohio Utilities Protection Service, which has taken a full-time position.
“We have so many people coming into the city; horizon, contractors and all kinds of people and we have to find the locations,” he said. “It’s cost us an employee almost and the council is looking into that which is a good outcome.”
McIlroy said they talked about the parks and the improvements, but the focus was his instruction that the parks be open this summer.
“I have instructed the park board to open our parks this year for sports,” he said. “We’ve asked the health commissioner to be in a meeting with the park board to work forward to get these parks open.”
In terms of last year’s idea to do angled parking, McIlroy said the study the city conducted said it wouldn’t really work and their advice was to enforce the already-existing parking regulations.
“What has appeared is that folks who live downtown were getting quite a few tickets,” he said. “We’ve approached council and asked them to do an ordinance that would give some sort of parking passes to the downtown residents based on certain criteria, set by city council. If we’re going to have downtown residents, we need to make it easy to park on the streets.”
All in all, McIlroy had about 18 different items of discussion.
“Everyone thought it was probably a forum that we should do more often,” he said. “There was some very good discussion and I think that we’re all interested in doing one thing, what we’re here for, to work on behalf of the citizens of the City of Circleville. It’s our number one task to take care of the citizens.”