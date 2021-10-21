CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show has announced the winners for the 2021 baby parade.
The contest took place in its usual time slot following the 3:30 parade on Thursday.
First-place winners were: Zariyah Gothard, of Circleville, won the 0- to- 5-months-old girl category and Colt Reed, of Laurelville, won the 0- to- 5-months-old boy category.
Lenaiah Lute, of Circleville, won the 6- to- 12-months-old girl category; Maverick Booth, of Circleville, won the 6- to- 12-months-old boy category. Sophia Griffin, of Circleville, won the 13- to- 20-month-old girl category and Brayden Stocklin, of Chillicothe, won the 13- to- 20-month-old boy category.
Jersey Thomas, of Circleville, won the 21- to- 27-month-old girl category and Cole Martin, of Circleville, won the 21- to- 27-month-old boy category. Maelynn Simmermon, of Circleville, won the 28- to- 35-month-old girl category and Keighan Royster, of Stoutsville, won the 28- to- 35-month-old boy category.
Cambri and Cameron McKibben, of Circleville, won the twins category and Jayden Johnson, of Circleville, won the best-decorated stroller category. Caylee Davis, of Circleville, won the best-dressed wagon and Stevie Kerns, of Circleville, won the best mini float.
For more photos from the 2021 judging, please see our photo page, located on page A6 of today's Herald.