CIRCLEVILLE — "Take Back the Strip" will return this Saturday as cars from all over central Ohio will take to Circleville’s streets in support of Community Cupboards of Pickaway County.
Cruisers are to travel along Court Street, starting on April 3 at 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. They’ll display unique and classic vehicles alongside the usual Circleville traffic. As part of their event, they’ll be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and cash for the Community Cupboards program.
Jeff Coleman, event organizer for the Take Back the Strip Cruise-In, said he was excited for the event this weekend.
"It seems like we just ended the cruise season, but we are ready to get back out and see how much good we can do this year for our community," he said. "Don't get me wrong, we love getting our cars, trucks or bikes out with our friends and family, but being able to bring everyone together to make a difference in our community is what keeps this going."
Heather Foll, Community Cupboards volunteer, said collections will take place until 8 p.m. at the Old Mill, just south of the railroad tracks in Circleville on South Court Street.
“These donations will support the 19 existing outdoor Community Cupboards of Pickaway County,” she said. “You can just pull over to the curb and there is no need to even exit your vehicle.”
Foll said some of the items needed are breakfast cereals, powdered milk, peanut butter, ramen noodles, canned pasta, mac and cheese and canned fruit.
The event last year started as a way for organizers to have an event during the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns in which participants could socially distance from one another.
Cruisers spent each of the first Saturday of the month for eight months with a donation drive-in support of several different charities which included The Community Cupboards, Westfall Cares, Pickaway County Humane Society, Wounded Warriors, Court Appointed Special Advocates For Children, Circleville High School Basketball and Foundations For Youth, among others.
Foll said donations made during the event will be used to supplement their needs.
“All cash donations are used 100 percent to purchase food for the cupboards as the cupboard program is fully staffed by volunteers only,” she said. “Donations of non-perishable food items can be placed directly into any of the 19 existing outdoor cupboards is encouraged throughout the year.”
To see a list of locations, visit the Community Cupboards Facebook page. They’re listed in the “About” section of their page.