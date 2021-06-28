CIRCLEVILLE — The 2021 Pickaway County Fair is in the books and organizers now take time to reflect on the fair and begin the planning for next year.
Von Cremeans, fair board president, called the 2021 fair “exceptional."
“We had no rain and record attendance for the week,” he said. “There might be a few minor changes and tweaks for next year, but I don’t have any complaints.”
Cremeans said two of the biggest new additions, family fun night and the paved parking lot, were great successes.
“Everyone I talked to really enjoyed family fun night,” he said. “As with any first time event, there will be improvements and things added and subtracted to it.
The parking lot was great," he said. “Our plan is to get it good and hard to chip seal it and have permanent lines painted.”
Cremeans said the fair board will talk about the fair at their next board meeting and begin the process of planning the 2022 Pickaway County Fair.
“We’re already talking about next year,” he said. “I’m going to meet with a few people to do a fair review in the next few days. I think everything went really good this year and I think everyone enjoyed themselves.”