CIRCLEVILLE — With less than two weeks until the Pickaway County Fair, the fair board has announced a couple new attractions and upgrades to the fair and grounds this year.
Von Cremeans, fair board president, shared his excitement for the upcoming 2021 Pickaway County Fair.
“This is the first year since we’ve had the new buildings that we won’t have mud to deal with or COVID,” he said. “We’re hoping to see a normal fair.”
Cremeans said they made a couple of key upgrades this year, including to the parking lot and the barns.
“We graveled the parking lot, thanks to the commissioners,” he said. “We had trouble holding it together and keeping it from getting muddy, so we decided to gravel the whole thing. In the barns, we put up curtains, which will keep the rain out of them, which was another big improvement this year.”
Jay Jude, fair board member, encouraged people to come out for the autocross event organized by the fair board for the last three years. The event is being held on Wednesday of the fair, June 23 at 7 p.m. Rules and registration is available through the fair board’s website at PickawayCountyFair.org/fair/forms.
“It’s not brought in by an outside promoter; that’s something we do here inside the county,” he said. “We had 12 cars the first year and 42 cars last year. We do a two-wheel drive class, four-wheel drive, side-by-side, rear-wheel drive and a ‘run what you brung’ class where we throw everyone together who made it through. It’s motocross crossed with demolition derby. Last year, we had one guy finish in reverse. It gets pretty wild.”
Jude said they’re going to have a new rodeo, Southern Extreme Bull Riding.
“It’s more of a professional-type organization,” he said. “There should be about 33 or 35 bull rides. They follow a circuit and their finals are in January in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.”
Chris Pine, said one of the new features of the fair is a junior fair olympics event.
“The four county schools, three boys, three girls from each school, are going to do a competition at the fairgrounds at 7 p.m.,” he said. “These are events for young kids that’s a community and school-building thing. We’re going to have an egg-carrying race, straw-bale stacking, brown-bale rolling and tug of war...that sort of stuff. We want the community to come out and enjoy it and support the participants.”
This year’s fair begins on June 19 with move-in day and goes until June 26. For a full list of events and a schedule, visit PickawayCountyFair.org.