CIRCLEVILLE — The 2021 Circleville Pumpkin Show Pet Parade is in the books and winners in the pet contest were announced.
The year’s event, the 74th, sponsored by Kiwanis, was held Friday afternoon. There were 120 total entrants. Categories included Best Mini Float, Typical Girl and Her Pet, Typical Boy and His Pet, Most Unusual Pet, Best-Dressed Cat, Best-Dressed Dog and Best Decorated Bicycle, My Best Friend and Most Number of Pets.
Randy Bell and his two dogs, Gizmo and Bella, won first place for the Best Mini Float. Bell is from Circleville
Isabelle Capsell and her dog, Milo, won first place in the Typical Girl and Her Pet category. Capsell is from Circleville.
Bret Petty and his dog, Remmington, won first place in the Typical Boy and His Pet category. Petty is from Circleville.
Morgan Arledge and her goat, Cici, won first place for Most Unusual Pet. Arledge is from Circleville.
Courtney Coleman and her cat, Tialynn, dressed as an Ohio State Cheerleader, won first place for Best-Dressed Cat. Coleman is from Circleville.
Jack, dressed as a farmer, Chaney Bowers’ pet, won first place for Best-Dressed Dog. Bowers and Jack live in Circleville.
The winner for the Most Number of Pets, with six total pets, including a dog and her five puppies, was Carol Rubadue.
Jess Jordan and her dog, Duncan, won first place for the My Best Friend category.
Lance Taggett won Best Decorated Bicycle.
To see pictures of all the winners, see The Herald’s photo gallery on A7.