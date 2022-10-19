CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Pumpkin Show kicked off officially Wednesday morning with the National Anthem from the Circleville High School Band, the Pumpkin Show Song from the Circleville Middle School Choir and some words from Mayor Don McIlroy.
The official start to the event, emceed by Drexel Poling, shared the history of the Pumpkin Show, when in 1903 then Mayor George Haswell conceived the idea of holding a small exhibit of corn, animals and pumpkins in front of his place of business on West Main Street.
That display was dubbed “Pumpkin Show” and that name has stuck ever since. The tradition has continued as the mayor of Circleville serves as honorary president of the organization still to this day.
Following the two songs, an invocation was given by Rev. Marie Smith from the Community United Methodist Church.
McIlroy spoke for just a few minutes, welcoming visitors, sharing the importance of Pumpkin Show and how it’s time for the next generation of volunteers.
“This show takes a lot of volunteers to make it happen and if you see anyone in an orange coat stop and thank them,” he said. “They work tirelessly to make this show happen. I want to talk to you about sustainability. For 115 years this show has had volunteers and we continue to need volunteers. As I look out and I see these young people, you’re the future of this show. We’re going to need your help and for you to volunteer.”
Poling also honored Don Metzler, who died earlier this year, for the Foresman Chimes that ring out to begin opening ceremonies.
“[Metzler] played the chimes for many years and recorded many songs on the computer, making it possible for them to play several times during the day,” Poling said. “Unfortunately he died earlier this year but the chimes continue to be played by others such as Ellery Elick. Don was an outstanding keyboard player and I had the opportunity to play my flute with him many times. He brightened Circleville, Pickaway County and the Pumpkin Show with his music. He is missed.”