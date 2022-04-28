Circleville Rotary’s longest serving member is Earl Palm who has been with the club 64 years dating back to joining on Feb. 6, 1958. He beats out Robert Johnson by almost a year and a half who joined on June 18, 1959. Other 50 plus year members include William Stout who joined on June 29, 1961, William Richards who joined on July 7, 1966, and Richard Fullen who joined April 2, 1970.
Members with more than 40 years experience include: Howard Stevenson, Jr., Thomas F. Tootle, Drexle Poling, Donald Metzler, Harry F. Canfield, Jr., Normal Wilson, T. Wayne Vickers, Daniel Dailey, Ned Reigel, and Robert Tootle.
Members with more than 30 years experience include: Richard Patric, Robert Liggett, Ned Schriener, Joseph G. McNemar, Charles Hedges, Todd Stevens, Daniel DeLong, Dannie Fouts, David Webb, and Vincent Yaniga.
Members with 25 plus years with the club include: Tony Robinson, Robert McCrady, Ellery Elick, Jean Droste, Gary Dean, Eric Liggett, Tyrus Ankrom and Barry Pontious.