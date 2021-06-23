CIRCLEVILLE — Saturday, June 19, was move in day at the Pickaway County Fair. All throughout the fairgrounds, young people of all ages prepared themselves and their animals for the long and fun week ahead of them.
For some, this was their first time experiencing the excitement of move in day. In the goat and sheep barn, Aly Hatfield was eager to get her first taste of fair week. This 2021 fair will be 15-year-old Hatfield’s first, as she only just recently joined the Walnut Wonder Workers. She showed her market goat, which is, in her opinion, the cutest goat at the fair.
Hatfield explained that she joined 4-H because she loves animals and wished to learn more about agriculture, so she has greatly enjoyed learning about and training her goat in preparation for the fair.
This week, she looks forward to “getting the full experience of 4-H,” and said that she feels both nervous and excited.
In the poultry barn, many 4-H veterans were moving their animals into their cages. This fair will mark Chase Cahill’s fifth year representing the Wild Wild West 4-H Club at the Pickaway County Fair. This year, he showed two market turkeys and two market lambs.
Cahill joined the Wild Wild West Club five years ago to better prepare for his future, as he hopes to one day work in agriculture. His favorite parts of participating in 4-H are the fair and the connections he builds with his animals.
Cahill showed no lack of confidence when asked if he has the winning animals, “I think I can win with both, but I definitely have the best lambs.”
Across the bar, Gracyn Speakman, age 10, was beginning her third Pickaway County Fair week. The 2021 fair will be her third year competing with her horse, but her first year showing fancy chickens.
Speakman said she looks forward to the horse competitions taking place this week the most, but she explained that she enjoyed learning about her chickens as she prepared for the fair.
Similar to Cahill, she is also very confident in her chickens and horse, “yes, I am definitely going to win.”