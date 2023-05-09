CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County 4-H Communications Contest was held this week, with several changes.
A new 4-H Pledge Event was offered for Cloverbud members, and speeches and skits were consolidated. The program now comprised of demonstrations, illustrated talks, and marketing entries had thirty-two participants with thirteen Cloverbuds participating in the Pledge Event.
First place in the Junior Demonstration/Illustrated Talk category was awarded to Aubrey Johnston of the Washington Hill Climbers 4-H club for her demonstration, “Magical Maple”. Second place was presented to Deanna Moran of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club for her demonstration “Making Healthy Snacks with Yogurt”. Third place went to Brantley Mulvany of the Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H club for his illustrated talk “Make Your Diet Colorful Again, and an Honorable Mention was awarded to Khloe Dillon McGrew of the Patriotic Pioneers 4-H club for her illustrated talk “Cat Anatomy”.
Two Intermediate Team Demonstrations took place with first place awarded to Natalie Scott and Emilee Clark of Patriotic Pioneers 4-H club for their demonstration “Horseless Horse”. Second place in the Intermediate Team Demonstration was awarded to Ella Vanderpool & Peyten Wolfe of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club for their illustrated talk “Volleyball Basics and Safety”.
First place in the Intermediate Individual Demonstration/Illustrated Talk category was awarded to Isabelle Capsel of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H Club for her illustrated talk “Rocks Rock”. Second place was presented to Davion Moran of the Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club for his demonstration “How to Use Rabbit Waste. Reagan Cordle of the Patriotic Pioneers 4-H club won third place for her demonstration “All About Trombones”. Samuel Campbell of the Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club received an Honorable Mention for his illustrated talk “The History of Nintendo”.
In the Senior Demonstration/Illustrated Talk category Kaitlyn Ball of the Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H club received first place for her illustrated talk entitled “Get Hooked on Crochet”. Second place was awarded to Lillianna Stafford of the Jackson Livestock 4-H club for her illustrated talk “I Got the Job!”. All twelve presentations are eligible to advance to the State 4-H Communication Contest this summer at the Ohio State Fair.
The new 4-H Pledge Event was hosted by Pickaway 4-H Committee members Heather Burke and Kim Fausnaugh with special visits from the 2022 Pickaway County Junior Fair Queen Lillianna Stafford and the 2022 Pickaway County Junior Fair King Austin Eitel. 4-H members 5-8 years of age took turns introducing themselves, sharing their favorite 4-H experience this year and reciting the 4-H Pledge. Members received certificates and rosettes.
The evening concluded with the presentation of awards for the 4-H Marketing division. In this contest, members design a 4-H promotional item. In the Junior division, Sadie Barr of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club received first place for her Thank You Card entry. Deanna Moran of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club received second place, Haley Smith of Buttons & Bowls 4-H club received third place, and Christina Atwood of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H club received an Honorable Mention award.
In the Intermediate Marketing division, Isabelle Capsel of Buttons & Bowls 4-H club took first place for her entry in the 4-H Holiday Card class. Davion Moran of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club placed second, and Rylee Nicholson of the Cloverleaf Saddle & Spurs placed third. An Honorable Mention was awarded to Olivia Snyder of the Buttons & Bowls 4-H club. All Junior and Intermediate placing entries may compete in the State 4-H Marketing Contest.
Judges for the evening were Sereana Dresbach, Jenny Rhoads, Katerina Sharp, and Gwen Wolford. Sponsors for the Pickaway County 4-H Communications Contest were: The Savings Bank, Nebraska Grange #64, Jerry & Betty Wolford, The Computer Workshop, Larry & Roxanne Davis, Joan Eyerman, Roxanne Davis-Teays Valley School Board Member, and the Pickaway County 4-H Committee. Awards were presented by Larry Davis, President of the Pickaway County 4-H Committee. Pickaway 4-H thanks the Circleville Community United Methodist Church for the use of the facility.