The annual Pickaway County 4-H Leadership Recognition Banquet looked a bit different this year. The theme, “4-H Happens Rain or Shine”, was prophetic for the rainy evening honoring the many adults dedicating their talents to the youth of the Pickaway County 4-H program. The drive-through event allowed the 4-H staff and Pickaway County 4-H Advisory Committee the opportunity to thank the club advisors for their hard work and dedication this year.
Volunteers receiving special recognition for 5 years of service were Caitlyn Baldwin, Betsy Cremeans, Teresa Embry, Nichole Fannin, and Billie Welch. Marie Hammond was recognized for 10 years of service. Awards for 15 years of service went to Vernon Carter, Lois Daniels, Andy Hines, Susan McClure-Lange, Jennifer Pontious-Conley, and Danni Williams. Richard Elsea and Lisa Hamilton were recognized for 20 years of service, while Elmer Hines was recognized for 25 years of service. Steve Swyers was recognized for 35 years of service. Shirley Lear was recognized for 40 years of service with Weta Mae Leist receiving recognition for 65 years of service!
The 2020 4-H Honor Clubs were announced. They are Buttons and Bowls, Darby Fine & Dandy, Fair Game, Jackson Livestock, Madison Livewires, Saddle & Sirloin, Saltcreek Livestock, Scioto Darby Thundering Hooves, Scioto Sassafras, Scioto Scrappin’ & More, Squeaks & Squeals, Washington Hill Climbers, and Wild Wild West 4-H clubs.
The evening was made possible through the generous support of sponsors and donors including the Circleville Rotary Club, Larry & Roxanne Davis, Joan Eyerman, Health Care Logistics, Inc., the Pickaway County Banking Center & Salt Creek Banking Center, The Savings Bank, WD Farms, Marge & Don Wolford. 4-H committee members Larry Davis, Shena Justus, Carrie Savage, and Brenda Schenck served as the banquet committee.