CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County 4-H Leadership Recognition Banquet was held this week in Heritage Hall at the Pickaway County Fairgrounds.
The theme for the evening, “You Are Appreciated S’more Than Words Can Say!”, brought together the many adults and teens that impact the 4-H program through their leadership efforts.
The evening started with the American and 4-H pledges led by Pickaway 4-H Committee youth members Avalon Havan and Erin Vincent. Following dinner, 4-H teens who attended state 4-H trips had the opportunity to speak about their experiences.
Joy Sharp, Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development, emphasized how appreciative Pickaway 4-H is for their volunteers and community supporters who assist members in attending trips and building leadership and life skills. Sharp recognized the program sponsors and county commissioners who support OSU Extension and 4-H programming in terms of funding and opportunities. 2022 active teen 4-H’ers in attendance were recognized for their service as 4-H camp counselors, scholarship winners, award winners, members of the Junior Fair Board, and members of the Junior Fair Court.
Volunteers receiving special recognition for 5 years of service were Jordyn Keeton, Rachel Patrick, Mary Ellen Remick, and Debra Schiff. Jessica Mullins was recognized for 10 years of service. Awards for 20 years of service were presented to Larry Davis and Roxanne Davis. Bob Parker and Marcia Ruff were recognized for 25 years of service.
The Outstanding 4-H Club Secretaries, Treasurers, and Historians were announced during the program. The Outstanding 4-H Club Treasurer’s program was judged by Katie Wright of the Pickaway County Banking Center. The Outstanding Treasurers for 2022 were Lucy Caplinger of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club and Ethan Frick of Scioto Sassafras 4-H club. The Honorable Mention Treasurer award was presented to Isabelle Capsel of Buttons & Bowls 4-H club.
The Outstanding 4-H Club Secretary program was judged by Katerina Sharp of Pickaway Soil & Water. Outstanding Secretary awards were presented to Ellyza Skinner of Buttons & Bowls 4-H club and Ryleigh Wolfe of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club. Rylynne Proctor of Madison Livewires 4-H club received the Honorable Mention Secretary award.
Outstanding 4-H Club Historian awards went to Jaleigh Polly & Ella Vanderpool of the Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club and Kassidy Lange of Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H club. Honorable Mention Historian awards were presented to Danielle Elder of Darby Fine & Dandy 4-H club and Davion Moran of Saddle & Sirloin 4-H club.
Special Teen recognition was given Eva Merritt of Pickaway Shooting Sports 4-H club, Kiera Scott of Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H club, and Allison Remick of Scioto Scrappin’ & More 4-H club for their selection as Ohio 4-H Achievement Award winners. Also receiving special recognition was Avalon Havan of Monroe Clever Clovers 4-H club for being selected to the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame.
The 2022 4-H Honor Clubs were announced. They are Buttons and Bowls, Fair Game, Jackson Livestock, Madison Livewires, Patriotic Pioneers, Saddle & Sirloin, Saltcreek Livestock, Scioto Sassafras, Scioto Scrappin’ & More, Squeaks & Squeals and Washington Hill Climbers.
Each year an individual, business or group is given the distinction of being named a Friend of 4-H. The designee is selected based on overall support of the Pickaway County 4-H program through the unselfish giving of time, talents and gifts. The 2022 Pickaway County Friend of 4-H Award was presented to Bethany & Brian Reid for their outstanding dedication and service to the 4-H program at the club, camp, community, and county level! Their dedication has resulted in hundreds of Pickaway 4-H youth growing into successful and contributing members of their communities.
The evening was made possible through the generous support of sponsors and donors including the Circleville Rotary Club, Larry & Roxanne Davis, Joan Eyerman, Health Care Logistics, Inc., The Savings Bank, WD Farms, Marge & Don Wolford, the Pickaway County Banking Center & Salt Creek Banking Center. 4-H committee members Marcia Ruff, Heather Burke, Mary Hines, Larry Davis, Carrie Savage, and Randy Smith served as the banquet committee. The evening concluded with a Silent Auction with donations from 4-H clubs and local businesses.