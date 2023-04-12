CIRCLEVILLE — It was by all accounts a beautiful day to plant a tree.
The Circleville Tree Commission, City Service Department and Circleville High School FFA students have planted 44 total trees at two local parks as part of Arbor Day festivities Wednesday in Circleville.
The day kicked off at 9 a.m. with a small ceremony featuring the reading of a proclamation by Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy declaring April 12 as Arbor Day in Circleville.
Arbor Day will be celebrated around the world on April 28.
“Whereas trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic viability of business areas, beautify our community...and wherever they are planted are a source of joy and spiritual renewal I hereby recognize April 12, 2023 as Arbor Day in the City of Circleville,” McIlroy said reading from the proclamation.
Following the proclamation the students got a crash course in tree planting from Alistair Reynolds, an Ohio Department of Natural Resources urban forester who spoke about making sure the tree wasn’t planted too high or too deep and what to look out for so students didn’t injure themselves while planting.
Students then broke out into small groups of four or five and got to work with a member of the tree commission in tow to help make sure things went smoothly.
Megan Moorman, a teacher at CHS and FFA advisor for the Circleville/Pickaway Ross FFA Chapter, said her students who are enrolled in agriculture education were excited to participate and were antsy to get their hands dirty.
“We helped in the fall and we have more kids here today,” Moorman said. “I think they’ve seen the trees they helped plant start to grow and they were excited to keep helping and plant trees in our community, tying in what they’re learning in the classroom. They’re putting it all to good use and serving the community.”
Moorman said there are so many different elements of the curriculum they touch on when it comes to planting trees.
“They’re learning about environmental conservation, sustainability, soil and why it’s important to keep it in place and how trees can help with that,” she said. “They learn about all the benefits trees have to help provide ecosystems for habitats, providing oxygen for the environment, and they get to apply concepts they’ve learned in class.
“They also get to see how community works with the city tree commission and how community organizations come together to make things happen in small local government. They get exposed to lots of different things while serving and giving back to our community which I think is really important for our young people.”
Sheri Theis, city council liaison to the Circleville Tree Commission, was on hand and shared her thoughts on the day.
“It’s really inspiring and amazing to see the local students come out and help,” Theis said. “I want to instill in them a love of trees and hopefully they’ll be able to watch these trees continue to grow in the coming years as one day they’ll bring their children here for baseball or soccer.”
Moorman said she and her students, who are nearing the end of the first year of the program, are happy they’ve been able to partner on so many projects.
“We’re so excited that we’ve had so many different organizations that have let us come and help out,” she said.
Among the types of trees that were planted include buckeye, oaks, maples, Norway spruce, green giant arborvitae, blackgum and Kentucky coffee trees.
Theis said planting trees is so good for the environment in the city.
“It’s improving the air for the city and helping us on so many levels, like beautification,” she said.
So far the Tree Commission has planted more than 200 trees with plans for more, Theis said.
“There’s a planting planned for Ted Lewis in May and another along city streets and in the new Corwin Street Milt Emerine Park in the fall,” she said.
Anyone wishing to participate in a future tree planting event can contact the Tree Commission Clerk Linda Chancey at lchancey@circlevilleoh.gov,