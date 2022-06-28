4th of July Celebration begins tonight

ASHVILLE — The Ashville 4th of July Celebration kicks off this evening with the first of five days of festivities.
The annual event is once again taking place in Ashville Community Park inside the village. The five day event starts at 5 p.m. June 30 and goes through the July 4 holiday on Monday.
Some highlights include the Contestants Parade at 7 p.m. June 30 followed by the Little Mr. and Little Miss Contest at 7:30 p.m.
On July 1 the festival opens at 5 p.m. with The Miss Ashville 4th of July Contest at 7:30 p.m. Travis Brown will perform at 8:30 p.m.
The festival opens at noon on July 2 and July 3 with Take 23 performing at 8 p.m. on July 3.
On July 4 the grand parade kicks off the days festivities at 11 a.m. and later in the day Lee Gantt will perform at 8 p.m. before the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Bill Welsh, member of the Ashville Community Men’s Club that organizes the event, said the focus of the festival this year has been local talent.
“Our biggest change is we went with more local entertainment this year. We’re trying to help the community,” he said. “There are a lot of people in entertainment that want to participate so we’re trying to get most of them in this year.”
Welsh said another big addition is an increase in the craft vendors from around 20 as it was in previous years.
“One of the tougher things we’ve been working on is we expanded the arts and crafts area,” he said. “This year we filled up 30 spots. It’s 50 percent bigger and we’re moving stuff around. There are now more things for people to see other than to eat and ride the rides. We have home decor and things that people can buy if they’re interested in.”
Welsh said they plan to expand again down the line if people seem to enjoy it.
“We’re looking to expand maybe in another year if we get more interest,” he said.
Welsh said the rest of the festival, the rides, food vendors and everything is ready to go and now all that’s left is to hope for good weather.
“We just need to talk to a weatherman and run the rain out,” he said.