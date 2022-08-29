CIRCLEVILLE — There are less than 60 days to the Circleville Pumpkin Show and organizers say the preparation into this year’s show is about long term sustainability by securing vendors on long term contracts.
The Circleville Pumpkin Show officially begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies ahead of the Pumpkin Weigh-in at the intersection of Court Street and Main Street in Circleville on Wednesday Oct. 19. The show runs through Saturday Oct. 22.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, said they had a pandemic year in 2020 with no Pumpkin Show, they returned in 2021 and had a lot of excitement after a year off with the Ohio State Band and a new ride company.
“Now we have talked as officers, we have to talk about sustainability long term,” he said. “What we mean by that is we now have a long term contract for the ride company, a new tent vendor that’s a long term contract, we’re going to look at a wiring project that’s a long term project for sustainability. We know those things we already have in place or are working on.”
Keller said another aspect of remaining sustainable is a new volunteer to help put the Pumpkin Show on each year.
“We’re no different than any other volunteer organization,” Keller said. “Our base is getting older and older everyday and we need new volunteers in all departments, across the board. We’re going to work on getting some new volunteers and we’ll have stuff on our webpage for stuff to do. In the name of sustainability we have to get new people involved.”
Keller said they’ve got to get those people on board and trained and some responsibility.
“We have some that do a lot and some that don’t do a lot and we have to start sharing the workload to be sustainable.”
Outside of the sustainability, Keller said they’re always worried about safety ahead of The Show.
“I think in the last year we can come up with two or three big media stories about people driving through parades and that kind of stuff,” he said. “We’re always working with the Pickaway County Emergency Management Agency, local law enforcement and thinking about ways to make things safer. They’re the experts and I’m sure they’ll have suggestions. We can’t turn our heads to that, it’s very important. We’re trying to make the show safe for the visitors, volunteers and vendors.”
Keller said they’ve had concerns about the railroad project on North Court Street and having that access point to the city. Keller said they’ve hired the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help with traffic at the cloverleaf at U.S. 23 and U.S. 22 on Friday and Saturday.
“That is a major inlet and outlet to the show on North Court Street to U.S. 23,” he said. “We’re used to that for a year now being closed. [The county] has been working with the railroad and the contractor to let them know how important that is to be open. We hope that whether they’re done or not they’ll have it open in both directions for Pumpkin Show traffic.”
Nanisa Osborn, Pumpkin Show Trustee, said this year they’re going to continue with online registration.
“If you have a little one, a baby, little miss, big wheel, competition float and window trimming contest will all be online registration,” she said. “It worked out very well for us last year and made it a whole lot easier for parents last year. That’s a continuing thing for us. We’re communicating with vendors electronically with their invoices as well. It’s a learning curve for us and a change for them as they’re not use to us coming into the 21st century.”
Osborn said in addition to that it’ll be a standard show. Entertainment and a schedule are forthcoming as contracts have been signed this year.
“We have some bigger name acts, no contracts have been signed but that’s something we’re working on,” Keller added.