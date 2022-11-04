Students from Circleville’s FFA program planted trees with members of the tree commission including a local arborist, Alan Bribler (left in navy sweatshirt) who explained how to properly plant a tree on East Main Street near the intersection with Lancaster Pike. Students planted trees on East Main Street, West Main Street and Mound Street on Friday.
Students from Circleville’s FFA program planted trees with members of the tree commission including a local arborist, Alan Bribler (left in navy sweatshirt) who explained how to properly plant a tree on East Main Street near the intersection with Lancaster Pike. Students planted trees on East Main Street, West Main Street and Mound Street on Friday.
Photo by Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Students from Circleville’s FFA program stand with Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy (left of tree in plaid) following his proclimation Friday morning.
Photo by Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald
Students from Circleville’s FFA program spread mulch over a tree they recently planted on East Main Street near the intersection with Lancaster Pike.
CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tree Commission, City Service Department crews, Circleville Future Farmers of America and other volunteers gathered Friday, planting 31 trees in several places near downtown Friday.
Crews returned to the area after planting several trees at Ted Lewis Park On Oct. 31. The effort is part of a larger effort to replace removed trees with trees that will better serve the community and not damage property while beautifying downtown. Earlier this week 34 trees were planted at Ted Lewis Park sponsored by the Friends of Ted Lewis Park and done with the aid of the CHS Outdoor Science Class.
Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy was on hand to deliver a proclamation celebrating the event and declaring it Arbor Day in Circleville.
“This is very, very important to our city that we continue planting these trees,” McIlroy said. “To the tree commission I want to thank you for what you’ve been doing on Main Street and what you’re doing at Ted Lewis Park. It’s awesome.”
McIlroy read from the proclamation declaring a special Arbor Day in Circleville on No. 4, 2022 in front of the 29 Circleville FFA students that were in attendance. In the proclamation McIlroy shared the history of Arbor day, which started in Nebraska on April 10, 1872 during which one million trees were planted in the state on that date. The holiday is now observed worldwide in may different countries.
“Trees can reduce the erosion of our precious topsoil by wind and water, heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life giving oxygen and provide habitat for wildlife,” McIlroy read. “Trees increase property value, enhance the economy, beautify our community. Wherever they are planted produce joy and spiritual renewal.”
Megan Moorman, a teacher at Circleville High School Agriculture teacher and FFA advisor, shared what it means for the students to be there to help get their hands dirty.
“This is one of the very first service projects we’ve gotten to do as an FFA chapter and I’ve got 29 kids that are excited to be here today,” she said. “It was cool to be here with the mayor and introduce him to our program. We’ve got a lot of kids excited to do community service and learning about trees and plant growth aligns very tightly with our standards. This is a great experience.”
Moorman said some of the kids haven’t had an experience like this.
“They’ve not gotten to go on a field trips and community service projects and we’re excited to show what the FFA has to offer and to partner with the city,” she said.