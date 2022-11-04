CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tree Commission, City Service Department crews, Circleville Future Farmers of America and other volunteers gathered Friday, planting 31 trees in several places near downtown Friday.


Trending Recipe Videos


email scollins@

circlevilleherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments